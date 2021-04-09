The Crusaders for Christ Singers will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Hope, 500 Washington St. in Neosho.
Details: 417-358-5941.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 10:38 am
DUENWEG, MO - Louis C. Vance, 83, a Jayhawk employee, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2021. A celebration of life will be at a later day. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
STARK CITY, MO - Beni Schultz, 81, a homemaker, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Wanda United Methodist Church, Stark City. Visitation will follow. Burial Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, Springfield.
JOPLIN, MO - Dorothy Steele, 81, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory, Joplin.
WADDY, KY - Larry R. Murdock, 52, formerly of Columbus, KS, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. He previously worked for Bemis Manufacturing. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
