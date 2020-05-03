NEOSHO, Mo. — In the 1950s, Neosho was famous for its floral attributes. Volunteers and residents would line streets, businesses and homes with flower boxes, roses, morning glories and irises. It’s why the town has been known as “The Flower box City” since 1955.
There was even a giant flower box, touted as the world’s largest flower box, sitting at the city limits for travelers to see. It’s capable of holding 250 cubic yards of dirt and flowers and has become a popular roadside attraction for visitors passing through the area.
For the past 20 years, the flower box — really a reclaimed shipping container donated to the city by the Kansas City Southern Railroad — has sat sans flowers, overgrown with weeds, on North College Street.
In 2019, Rain Miljan of Hillside Gardens in Neosho began to work with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce to redesign the contents of the box as well as the surrounding grounds to allow for continuous floral and plant growth throughout the various seasons.
“I want people to have pride in the community,” Miljan said, crediting members of the local chamber for helping bring the floral vision back to the forefront.
Miljan saw the project with two ideas in mind — it would allow him to give back to the community he called home, and it would help turn an iconic image back into a showstopper.
The flower box is 65 feet long and 8 feet wide. The project began by removing numerous dump trucks of dirt from the box and replacing it with good soil and compost.
Volunteers helped plant 1,000 daffodils and 1,200 red hyacinths. Other items added included peonies, petunias, lantana and shrubbery — everything designed to allow the display to showcase some color, no matter the season or time of year.
Miljan said the project cost $25,000 to complete — much of which was donated or offset by volunteer help.
He said a desire to help beautify his community was at the heart of the effort. Ultimately, Miljan would like to see people returning to the original idea behind the flower box city, placing boxes on their front porches — like a floral chain reaction.
Miljan hopes the efforts will also draw people to Neosho so they can see all of the community’s amenities — especially those within the park system.
“We’re a small town, but we are proud of ourselves and have something to offer,” Miljan said. “We’re one of the oldest towns in Newton County.”
More about Miljan
Miljan, a native of Estonia, graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia in 1996 with a degree in agricultural economics.
Born and raised behind the Iron Curtain in a country occupied by the Soviet Union, Miljan chose to attend MU because it was in the middle of the country — and would allow him to see the states in a new way.
Along the way, Miljan met his wife, Patricia. A job at the Botany Shop in Joplin introduced Miljan to the landscaping and horticultural side of agri-business.
After spending four years in Estonia, the couple returned to the States, first working in Minnesota. Family ties to Southwest Missouri as well as familiarity with the region led the couple back to Joplin.
In the spring of 2002, Miljan began working as a landscaper. The business, based in Neosho, is split between installing outdoor spaces, which entails design work, and taking care of existing customers and their landscaping needs. It also includes a small percentage of holiday decorating, during the Christmas season.
Miljan’s son, Kristofer, has worked with the business for years. At 23, he serves as Hillside Garden’s horticultural manager.
Patricia Miljan is a missionary, ordained through the Full Gospel International church. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Patricia planned to return to Belize to work with elementary and middle schoolers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.