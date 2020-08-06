NEOSHO, Mo. — There’s a billboard at the side of Interstate 49 between Joplin and Neosho that reads: “Jesus is the only way to heaven — there is no other way.”
It’s appropriate that such a message, visible to thousands of travelers each week, sits a few scant miles from Dr. Bob Murray’s home on Goldfinch Road.
Years ago, Murray’s first published book, about how one can properly gain entrance to those Pearly Gates, was simply titled “Heaven.”
“That was way back in 1985,” the Neosho native said. “I was wanting to teach a Bible class about heaven. I looked around for a work book, and there wasn’t one anywhere on the market. I thought this was strange — we’re wanting to go to heaven yet we don’t study about it? So I wrote my own book.”
Other workbooks have since followed, including “Hope for Imperfect Christians,” “What the Holy Spirit Says about Himself” and “The Divine Cure for Depression,” among others. His most recent Bible study workbook, “The Spirit World,” was published in December. It includes 13 lessons dealing with biblical information about spiritual matters.
“I just saw the need for” the book, he said about "Heaven." “Later on, I saw the need for my other books.”
Not one to sit idle, Murray has already completed writing his eighth book — “Heal the Home to Heal the Nation.”
“This one’s my favorite,” he said.
It’s not a workbook but rather a straight narrative that tackles timely issues currently plaguing our nation, such as rioting and looting in major cities seen nationwide over the past two months.
“It deals with the problems we’re seeing in our nation,” the 80-year-old author said. “People talk about gun control and this and that and everything else, but they’re missing the whole point. If we’re going to solve problems of racial prejudice and gun control, we’ve got to start inside the home. That’s where we’re missing everything. ... We have to start in the home.”
It doesn’t look like Murray’s going to stop anytime soon.
“I’ve got probably a half-dozen ideas and chapter outlines on my computer,” he said. He added jokingly, “I probably won’t live along enough to get them all written.”
Hardly. Before he was diagnosed with blood clots in his legs three months ago, he was sitting and writing at his computer for hours without pause — that’s Stephen King-like production. Now, both his doctor and his wife, Rita, insist he writes only for an hour before getting up and moving around. But that’s OK, he said. He doesn’t make any money from his books. He donates all the monetary proceeds from his books to charitable organizations.
“I don’t especially enjoy selling my books, so I donate them to different causes,” he said. “I don’t need the money.”
Murray, whose career has been in public education, was bitten by the writing bug at an early age.
“When I was in high school, as a senior ... I wrote a poem, and I can’t remember the title, but it was published in the book that our class published.” Murray, who graduated from Neosho High School in 1957, has published faith-based articles in several magazines over the years, including “Gospel Advocate.”
By writing and publishing his workbooks, what Murray’s essentially done is combine three of his greatest loves: teaching, writing and his faith in Christ.
Murray taught English at Seneca High School for nine years and at both Neosho High School and Joplin High School for an additional six-plus years. When a superintendent position opened in the Wheaton school district, he leaped at the chance.
“I found out superintendents have more fun,” the father of three said with a wink.
He supervised the district in Wheaton for 10 years and spent his final two years in the public sector as the assistant superintendent of business and finance in Neosho before retiring in 2000.
He then established Neosho Christian Schools and operated as superintendent there for seven years before retiring again and becoming the grant writer for the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma for a few years before the tribe asked him to help start an early childhood learning center, which he gladly did.
He’s also served as an elder at his longtime church, Hillcrest Church of Christ, for 30 years and has also lead numerous mission trips to Honduras over the years.
It’s safe to say Murray doesn’t like to sit idle.
“I get bored easily,” he said with a grin.
