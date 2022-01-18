NEOSHO, Mo. — Jeff Jones is a busy man, working as a potter and sculptor while running two businesses, The Clay Cup, a coffee shop and clay studio, and Northwood Arts and Event Center.
It’s not unusual for him to work until 3 a.m. because the after-hours quiet is the only time he has to focus solely on creating.
Considering that, he was reticent when award-winning painter John P. Lasater IV suggested that he serve as his model during a three-day seminar on the art of portraiture and large-scale painting.
“I said, ‘If I’m going to be modeling for three days, I want to be working,’” Jones says.
That led to development of a seminar that is perhaps the first of its type in Southwest Missouri. Jones will create a clay sculpture of Lasater at the same time that Laster will paint a portrait of Jones. All the while, the pair will be discussing creative philosophies and individual experiences as artists, as well as explaining the materials, tools and techniques of their mediums.
Such a dual seminar will require studied staging by the two artists. Both will be working simultaneously on a stage, concentrating not only on their mediums but also on positioning themselves and considering their movements so each have unobstructed views while creating images of the other.
“It takes some planning. It’ll be like a performance,” Jones says with chuckle.
The seminar, Eye to Eye: A Portrait Painting and Sculpting Demonstration, is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Friday, Feb.18, and Saturday, Feb. 19. It will be held at Northwood Arts and Event Center, 115 N. Wood St., a venue Jones renovated from an old church across the street from his Clay Cup coffee shop and studio.
Advance tickets are $50 per day or $60 per day at the door. Tickets can be reserved at The Clay Cup or online at Eventbrite.com.
While the seminar is geared toward artists of all skill levels, the public is welcome to attend. Even those with little knowledge of painting or sculpting could enjoy the sheer spectacle of two artists simultaneously creating one another’s images in different mediums.
“It’s an opportunity to see how professional artists work,” Jones says.
It will be a good seminar for beginning artists as Jones says he and Lasater will take participants through all the stages of creating pieces from beginning to end. They’ll explain how to create the details of anatomy, and they’ll offer insights into how to see the world with an acute eye and apply it creatively.
“I want to talk about thought processes artists incorporate in their active creating,” says Jones.
While Jones and Lasater each have experience in presenting painting workshops in this area, it’s a rare opportunity to attend a seminar led by both at the same time. It’s a chance to study under respected artists with impressive resumes in their mediums.
Lasater, a Siloam Springs, Arkansas, artist, has gained a national name in plein air or outdoor painting. In some circles, he’s considered to be among the best of the best in that genre of painting. He’s won best of show awards in some of the nation’s most prominent plein air competitions, including Easels in Frederick at Frederick, Maryland., Plein Air Southwest Salon at Dallas,Texas, and Plein Air Rockies at Estes Park, Colorado.
Long known for his impressionistic style, Lasater has recently evolved under the mentorship of painting master Israel Hershberg of Jerusalem, and through his travels to Italy. It has led to greater concentration on studio work, which allows him to create more calculated and ambitious works than plein air painting does. That doesn’t mean he’ll be abandoning his plein air painting.
Jones has been a professional artist for more than 30 years, working as a production potter and commercial sculptor for the gift, architectural ornament and toy industries, and as a production potter for Silver Dollar City theme park at Branson.
His work includes time as a staff sculptor for McFarlane Toys, where he created action figures for dozens of movie, television, gaming, music, and sports properties, including the movies “The Terminator” and “The Matrix.”
Following his time with McFarlane, he sculpted for other toy companies, producing toys and collectible figures representing such movies as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Resident Evil” and “Child’s Play.”
Now he is concentrating his work in his hometown of Neosho, creating figurative sculptures and functional and decorative pottery.
While the Northwood Arts and Event Center has seating for 100, anyone who doesn’t want to miss this seminar, whether for a day or for its entirety, should consider early ticket reservations.
