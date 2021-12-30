A new men’s singing organization is coming to the Joplin area.
The Society for the Preservation and Propagation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in the United States is seeking members for its new lodge. Although singing in a quartet is the favored activity, members will also will be known as the Ozark Gateway Barbershop Chorus. Membership is open to all male singers.
The society was established to ensure that male barbershop quartet singing is preserved. One of the major outreaches of this organization is to encourage the participation of young adult men; another major outreach will be a requirement that each lodge assist its community in public concerts, open performances and charitable projects.
Both the society and the Joplin lodge are nonprofit organizations.
The Joplin lodge and the Ozark Gateway Barbershop Chorus meet at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Forest Park Baptist Church, Seventh and Range Line Road in Joplin.
Details: linmikbag@gmail.com.
