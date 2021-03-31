JUVENILE FICTION
"A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting," Joe Ballarini
"1 for all: a Basketball Story About the Meaning of Team," Sean McCollum
"The In-Between," Rebecca K. S. Ansari
"Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation," Nick Bruel
"Field Trip Fiasco," James Patterson
"Night of the Ninjas," Mary Pope Osborne
CD BOOK FICTION
"The Moonlight School," Suzanne Woods Fisher
"Faith’s Mountain Home," Misty M. Beller
"Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder," Joanne Fluke
"How to Talk to a Goddess: and Other Lessons in Real Magic," Emily Croy Barker
"Gone With the Wind," Margaret Mitchell
"Wyatt Earp," Matt Braun
ADULT NONFICTION
"The Queer Advantage: Conversations With LGBTQ+ Leaders on the Power of Identity," Andrew Gelwicks
"We Came, We Saw, We Left: A Family Gap Year," Charles J. Wheelan
"Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters," Andrew Morton
"Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream," Alvin Cailan
"A Good Death: A Compassionate and Practical Guide to Prepare for the End of Life," Margaret Rice
"Safeguarding Your Child with Autism: Strategies and Tools to Reduce Risks," Jack Scott
TEEN FICTION
"Six Angry Girls," Adrienne Kisner
"Super Fake Love Song," David Yoon
"Stepsister," Jennifer Donnelly
"Vicious Spirits," Kat Cho
"The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly," Jamie Pacton
"Three Things I Know are True: A Novel," Betty Culley
