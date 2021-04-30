JUVENILE NONFICTION
“Out of Hiding: A Holocaust Survivor’s Journey to America,” Ruth Gruener
“Patrick Mahomes,” Dan Wetzel
“Legacy: Women Poets of the Harlem Renaissance,” Nikki Grimes
“Meltdown: Earthquake, Tsunami, and Nuclear Disaster in Fukushima,” Deirdre Langeland
“Kids in the Kitchen: 100 Recipes and Tips for Young Home Cooks,” Melissa Clark
“All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys Soccer team,” Christina Soontornvat
ADULT FICTION
“Gates of Mars,” Kathleen McFall
“Girl, 11,” Amy Suiter Clarke
“Mirrorland: A Novel,” Carole Johnstone
“Blood Grove,” Walter Mosley
“The Other Mother,” Matthew Dicks
“Later,” Stephen King
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“Find Me in Havana,” Serena Burdick
“Strongheart: The Lost Journals of May Dodd and Molly McGill,” Jim Fergus
“The Lawman: A Novel Based on the Life of William Tilghman,” James Reasoner
“Miss Julia Happily Ever After,” Ann B. Ross
“The Other Emily,” Dean R. Koontz
“Animal Instinct,” David Rosenfelt
ADULT NONFICTION
“American Crisis,” Andrew Cuomo
“The Bedside Book of Birds: An Avian Miscellany,” Graeme Gibson
“World Travel: An Irreverent Guide,” Anthony Bourdain
“On the House: A Washington Memoir,” John Boehner
“Broken (in the Best Possible Way),” Jenny Lawson
“Beastie Boys”
