CD MUSIC
"Billie Holiday’s Greatest Hits," Billie Holiday
"The Hits," Garth Brooks
"I Do Believe," Gaither Vocal Band
"Pinkerton," Weezer
"Skynyrd’s Innyrds: Their Greatest Hits," Lynyrd Skynyrd
"Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge," My Chemical Romance
DVDs
"Licorice Pizza"
"Beverly Hills Cop"
"The Dark Knight Rises"
"Uncharted"
"Dog"
"Hara-kiri: Death of a Samurai"
ADULT FICTION
"Three Debts Paid," Anne Perry
"Lover Arisen," J.R. Ward
"Lost and Found in Paris," Lian Dolan
"Delphine Jones Takes a Chance," Beth Morrey
"The Further Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: The Great War," Simon Guerrier
"Bloomsbury Girls," Natalie Jenner
TEEN FICTION
"The Other Side of Perfect," Mariko Turk
"The Life I’m In," Sharon G. Flake
"The Last Words We Said," Leah Scheier
"The Summer of Lost Letters," Hannah Reynolds
"What About Will," Ellen Hopkins
"Little Thieves," Margaret Owen
