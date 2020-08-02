JUVENILE NONFICTION
“How Women Won the Vote: Alice Paul, Lucy Burns, and Their Big Idea,” Susan Campbell Bartoletti
“Wilderness Survival: Basic Safety for Outdoor Adventures,” B.A. Hoena
“The Scooby-Doo! Cookbook: Kid-Friendly Recipes for the Whole Gang,” Katrina Jorgensen
“Changing the Equation: 50+ US Black Women in STEM,” Tonya Bolden
“Medical Mishaps: Learning from Bad Ideas,” Elizabeth Pagel-Hogan
Lonnie Johnson: NASA Scientist and Inventor of the Super Soaker,” Lucia Raatma
ADULT FICTION
“Expectation: A Novel,” Anna Hope
“Ghosting: A Love Story,” Tash Skilton
“Goshen Road: A Novel,” Bonnie Proudfoot
“The Lost and Found Bookshop,” Susan Wiggs
“Malorie: A Bird Box novel,” Josh Malerman
“Cajun Justice,” James Patterson
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“The Shadows,” Alex North
“Separation Anxiety: A Novel,” Laura Zigman
“Mother Daughter Widow Wife: A Novel,” Robin Wasserman
“The Black Swan of Paris: A Novel,” Karen Robards
“Afterlife: A Novel,” Julia Alvarez
“The K Team,” David Rosenfelt
ADULT NONFICTION
“An Embarrassment of Witches,” Sophie Goldstein
“The Documentary Filmmaking Master Class: Tell Your Story From Concept to Distribution,” Betsy Chasse
“Why I Still Believe: A Former Atheist’s Reckoning With the Bad Reputation Christians Give a Good God,” Mary Jo Sharp
“I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,” Austin Channing Brown
“Chocolate Is Forever: Classic Cakes, Cookies, Pastries, Pies, Puddings, Candies, Confections and More,” Maida Heatter
Biography of Resistance: The Epic Battle Between People and Pathogens,” Muhammad H. Zamana
