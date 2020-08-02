JUVENILE NONFICTION

“How Women Won the Vote: Alice Paul, Lucy Burns, and Their Big Idea,” Susan Campbell Bartoletti

“Wilderness Survival: Basic Safety for Outdoor Adventures,” B.A. Hoena

“The Scooby-Doo! Cookbook: Kid-Friendly Recipes for the Whole Gang,” Katrina Jorgensen

“Changing the Equation: 50+ US Black Women in STEM,” Tonya Bolden

“Medical Mishaps: Learning from Bad Ideas,” Elizabeth Pagel-Hogan

Lonnie Johnson: NASA Scientist and Inventor of the Super Soaker,” Lucia Raatma

ADULT FICTION

“Expectation: A Novel,” Anna Hope

“Ghosting: A Love Story,” Tash Skilton

“Goshen Road: A Novel,” Bonnie Proudfoot

“The Lost and Found Bookshop,” Susan Wiggs

“Malorie: A Bird Box novel,” Josh Malerman

“Cajun Justice,” James Patterson

LARGE PRINT FICTION

“The Shadows,” Alex North

“Separation Anxiety: A Novel,” Laura Zigman

“Mother Daughter Widow Wife: A Novel,” Robin Wasserman

“The Black Swan of Paris: A Novel,” Karen Robards

“Afterlife: A Novel,” Julia Alvarez

“The K Team,” David Rosenfelt

ADULT NONFICTION

“An Embarrassment of Witches,” Sophie Goldstein

“The Documentary Filmmaking Master Class: Tell Your Story From Concept to Distribution,” Betsy Chasse

“Why I Still Believe: A Former Atheist’s Reckoning With the Bad Reputation Christians Give a Good God,” Mary Jo Sharp

“I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,” Austin Channing Brown

“Chocolate Is Forever: Classic Cakes, Cookies, Pastries, Pies, Puddings, Candies, Confections and More,” Maida Heatter

Biography of Resistance: The Epic Battle Between People and Pathogens,” Muhammad H. Zamana

