New rules for hunters, meat processors and taxidermists regarding deer, elk and other cervid carcasses are in now in effect in Missouri, as are new regulations on carcass disposal.
The rules are part of the Missouri Department of Conservation's effort to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state.
“Many states with CWD have implemented similar restrictions on carcass movement,” MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten said in a statement. “The detection of CWD in several new areas of the state over the past few years is very concerning, and these regulation changes aim to further slow its spread. The vast majority of deer in Missouri are CWD-free today, and we want to keep it that way.”
New rules include:
• Deer harvested in counties within a CWD Management Zone must be telechecked before any parts of the carcass can be transported out of the county of harvest.
• Whole carcasses and heads of deer harvested in a management zone may only be transported out of the county of harvest if the carcass is delivered to a licensed meat processor and/or taxidermist within 48 hours of exiting the county of harvest.
• Meat that is cut and wrapped or that has been boned out, and quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached may be moved outside of the county of harvest without restriction. That also applies to hides from which all excess tissue has been removed as well as antlers or antlers attached to skull plates or skulls cleaned of all muscle and brain tissue.
• Hunters who take a deer or elk outside Missouri may no longer transport whole carcasses into the state.
• Heads from cervids with the cape attached and no more than 6 inches of neck in place may be brought into Missouri only if they are delivered to a taxidermist within 48 hours of entering Missouri.
• There is no longer a requirement that cervid carcass parts coming into the state be reported to the MDC carcass transport hotline.
• Taxidermists and meat processors throughout the state are required to dispose of deer, elk and other cervid parts not returned to customers in a sanitary landfill or transfer station permitted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Proof of disposal must be retained for 12 months for meat processors and for three years for taxidermists.
“Our deer-hunter surveys show that at least 85% of deer hunters are not likely to be affected by the new regulations because they already dispose of carcasses on the property where the deer was harvested, on a property in the same county, or already take their harvested deer to licensed meat processors and taxidermists,” Batten said in a statement.
MDC will again offer statewide voluntary CWD sampling and testing of harvested deer during the entire deer season at select locations throughout the state.
More information on CWD regulations and a map of the CWD Management Zone can be found in MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations & Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online.
