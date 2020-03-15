New downtown theater, Studio 124, debuting its first production

Dream Theatre Co. has reached one of its dreams.
It started as a small group of Halloween haunted house producers who also did pop-up performances for downtown events or flash mobs for wedding proposals. But after 14 years of honing their craft and offering stage performances wherever they could arrange venues, the troupe is opening its own theater, Studio 124, at Second and Main streets.
The studio is a small space, atypical of a formal playhouse. But it’s an ideal fit for a black box style of theater with no dedicated seating or staging areas, meaning no need for traditional curtains or backdrops. It allows more flexibility in productions and, by arranging seating according to the performance, it places the action around the audience, creating more intimacy.
“We’re very interested in intimate theater,” said James Boone, a partner in Studio 124. “We want it to be warm, inviting and artistic.”
Boone joined with three other partners — Marilyn Marshall, Becky Jones and Dream Theatre founder Becki Arnall — to equally split the investment in the building while continuing to work under the banner of Dream Theatre. They will rotate as directors and pay the costs of royalties for productions.
The four weren’t searching for a building specifically in the downtown area, but when the place at 124 S. Main St. came open, it fit the bill. Its size was good and its historic vibe with brick walls and tin ceiling tiles projected the ambiance they wanted. It also allowed the troupe to contribute to the downtown district’s growing reputation for the arts.
“We love the idea of being downtown in the arts district,” said Boone. “We want to be in partnership with downtown.”
Having formerly housed a deli and a bakery, the building holds just enough space for a green room, two restrooms, a ticket booth, and a performance area. It required only a few upgrades — the addition of a second bathroom, additional handrails, and lighted exit signs.
It will have an occupancy limit of 49 seats, which is about right, based on the attendance at their past performances, said Boone. It will require early reservations for tickets for productions, but additional performances can be scheduled if there are sellout crowds, he said.
Tickets are going fast for the venue’s opening production, "Mayhem in Mayville," set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28. Tickets are $20, which includes appetizers and drinks. Tickets can be reserved through the Studio 124 email, dtstudio124@gmail.com.
The whodunit play, directed by Boone and his sister, Becky Jones, is set in a small town where there’s been a murder and a detective calls in town’s people for questioning. While there’s a cast of nine, the audience will become part of the production. The detective enlists the audience to help with the investigation, fielding questions to help flush out the suspects. Beware, though. Audience members could also be singled out as suspects.
The new venue will lead to about four productions a year and provide space for theater workshops and general events, such as themed dances. It will also be available as a public venue for comedy shows, plays by other groups, wedding or birthday receptions, and other types of events.
The group’s first workshop series will focus on the basics of theater for preschoolers through fifth graders from Tuesday, April 7, through Thursday, May 21. Led by veterans of the troupe and drama majors from Missouri Southern, it will focus on theater etiquette and basic acting skills. For more information, see the group’s Facebook page, Dream Theatre Troupe.
While Dream Theatre has built a reputation for inclusivity of all ages and backgrounds among its performers, it has also gained a name for productions that are less than mainstream, including some the troupe has written. Its most recent show was the acclaimed feminist production, “The Vagina Monologues,” presented last month at Blackthorn Pizza and Pub. It has also done such cutting edge shows as “Heathers: The Musical” and “Spring Awakening.”
But it hasn’t shied away from the tamer shows, like “Shrek” or a coming production of “101 Dalmatians.” And it has not denied the traditional, having donned period costumes to mingle with attendees at Historic Murphysburg’s Dickensfest.
“Becki (Arnall, the Dream Theatre founder) is about passion and creativity,” said Boone. “She’s kind of the darker, edgy side and it makes for a good balance between edgy and traditional. She doesn’t push the boundary too far but makes sure the message is gotten. It makes people ready for hot topics.”
An eclectic slate of productions will continue at Studio 124, though the venue’s small size will mold what can be offered in style and cast size, said Boone.
Just because the troupe now has a place to call home doesn’t mean it won’t continue performances elsewhere, like at Blackthorn pub, Dickensfest or even Messenger Towers, the downtown’s apartment complex for seniors and the disabled. You may also see them continuing with pop-up performances at downtown events.
