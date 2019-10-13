Michael Wray Jr. can pinpoint the moment he first thought about creating a football board game.
The year was 1984, and the then-14-year-old was watching “Monday Night Football” while his parents played Aggravation in their Virginia home.
In that moment, something clicked, and it led Wray on a 35-year journey to mix his two favorite passions: football and family game nights into a single entity.
Thus You’re the Coach was born. Now Wray, along with his fiancee Chrissy White, is working toward a new goal — to land a spot on the show “Shark Tank,” giving him an opportunity to pitch his “ultimate football game” to the sports-loving Mark Cuban, “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’ Leary and QVC queen Lori Greiner.
In fact, Wray already had the dream, joking it went so well the three celebrity business aficionados were all ready to give him a deal. The only catch: Wray woke up before he could learn of their offers.
“It was awesome,” Wray said. “You’ve got to dream big.”
Wray’s other dreams include pitching the game to Walmart and working with Orscheln’s Farm and Home to see his game on the shelves of all of their stores.
“I want it to be affordable so a single mom with two kids could get it for Christmas,” Wray said. “Eventually, I want to be in a position to donate games to boys homes, churches and others in need. I hope it makes a difference in people’s lives.”
Behind the game
Over the past three decades, Wray has worked to perfect his game. He describes it as an “action-packed football game” that up to 20 people could play at once.
“It’s old-school, you demonstrate your knowledge of the game and the results are never the same,” Wray said. “You can take it on the go and play it at the high school, college or pro level.
“The action is so realistic, you will feel like you are playing or coaching or in the stands watching the game. The game is created to encourage interaction.”
In the game, players have the ability to call plays, react to weather conditions and more. Rolling dice indicates the players’ ability to execute various plays on the field.
“When you play the game in your mind, you can see what’s happening on the field,” Wray said. “There’s no limit to what your mind can visualize.”
Wray, who now lives in Raymondville, drives trucks for a living. It was a career he chose after serving 16 years in the U.S. Navy. He saw driving a truck — with advertisements about his game — as a chance to not only see the country but promote his dream.
He joked about taking a prototype game into a truck stop to ask the clerk how much it was. When the clerk responded they didn’t carry the game, Wray quipped back, “Well you will one of these days.”
“I have a burning desire to see this all the way through,” Wray said. “I want it to eventually be in every American home.
“I just want people to be able to enjoy it as much as I do.”
Wray credits his faith along with the support of his fiancee as the driving force for keeping his dream alive. He’s woven key Bible verses, including John 3:16, into the game.
“I want to bring America back to American values,” Wray said. “I see this board game as an interactive way to break barriers and foster interaction.”
Finding an artist
Throughout the years, Wray was missing one key component for his game: the artwork. He struggled to find the right artist to create the visuals to set the game apart.
A few months ago, Wray’s truck driving route led him to Webb City. His struck up a conversation with a man helping with the delivery about his game.
“God opened up huge doors,” Wray said. “I asked him if he knew an artist who could help me. He said, ‘You really need to talk to my brother.’”
That chance meeting with Sean Gillis led Wray to form a partnership with Robert Gillis, a 42-year-old living in Webb City.
The pair met officially, which led to Gillis designing everything from the football players on the field to the fans and cheerleaders on the sidelines. Everything has a “bird’s-eye” view, giving the players the feeling they are looking in and taking part in the game.
Gillis said this is the first art project he’s worked on for someone else. He said it took a while to grasp the concept of what Wray wanted, but eventually, inspiration struck.
He even added himself into the game, giving one of the players his favorite number: 37.
“I loved all of it,” Gillis said. “I loved drawing and challenging myself to get what he wanted.”
The best thing about the project, Gillis joked, is that he was able to get it done under deadline.
“It was neat to see my stuff on the board game,” Gillis said. “It was meant to be that he found me. I’m glad I could help out.”
Producing the game
Wray is looking for ways to produce his game in the United States. As a veteran, he said it’s important to him to have it carry the “made in America” slogan.
He is looking for a way to mass produce up to 1,500 sets, in part to entice Orscheln’s to carry his game.
“As a vet, I really don’t want to outsource it,” Wray said. “But if I can keep the price down, it will benefit more people.
