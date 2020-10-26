NEOSHO, Mo. — Ryan Meister and Corey McNew drove from Springfield recently to try out the new Neosho bike trails in Morse Park. They called Neosho's trail network “up-and-coming,” and noted the trails aren’t yet crowded.
After having ridden about half the Neosho trails, they said the routes are well-designed.
“Coming from riding Bentonville last week, which is world-class mountain-biking, this holds up really well," McNew said.
The city also has bigger plans for its High Ground Bike Preserve.
Three days after contractors put finishing touches on the first phase of the bike preserve in Morse Park, the Neosho City Council approved money for an expansion. That night after the meeting, parks Superintendent Clint Dalbom texted the contractor, and the next morning Rogue Trails of Rogers, Arkansas, began work again.
“We’re not hanging around here waiting on anything,” Dalbom said. “We’re going to make it happen.”
On Oct. 3, the city held a grand opening for the first phase of the High Ground Bike Preserve. The $265,000 initiative, in the works for more than a year, included about 5 miles of single track plus a bicycle playground. The largest piece of that is the 3.1-mile Roughrider Ridge loop.
"The trail is built in an old-growth forest. It's really a pretty setting," Dalbom said.
Phase two will add another 5 miles of trail, including a 1.5-mile trail that will connect to the Roughrider Ridge loop. Phase two also consists of a skills loop and a mile of trail along Hickory Creek, both of which have been completed.
Dalbom said the trails are supported by volunteers eager to see biking expand in Neosho. Features for the skills loop were donated by Progressive Bike Ramps.
Dalbom also said the city approved spending $50,000 on the additional 1.5 miles of trail. The city applied for a Missouri State Parks grant earlier this year but was turned down. Instead, Dalbom said, work has been funded by a city parks sales tax, assisted by donations.
“Basically, the citizens of Neosho have, with their votes, shown that the parks are important," Dalbom said.
Beyond the initial construction of the skills and valley loops, Dalbom said the group Bike Neosho has placed yellow bicycle racks around town and volunteered for regular trail maintenance. Rogue Trails donated several tools for maintenance at the grand opening, and several other businesses have donated money for bike racks and other expenses.
When Rogue Trails finishes the new portion of trail, Dalbom said, nearly 3 of the planned 5 miles of phase two will be finished. By the end of phase two, Morse Park will offer 12 miles of bike trails, including 2 miles of asphalt trail in the park also open to cycling.
He said he expects the project to reach a third and maybe even fourth phase.
“I would like to see us designate riding trails through the town of Neosho,” Dalbom said. He envisions trails running all the way to Bicentennial Park and Crowder College. He said the city already owns property that could connect the parks. “I think that with a little bit of effort and a little bit of foresight, we can make that a reality.”
Dalbom expects that as the bike trails expand, they will bring business to downtown Neosho. Morse Park is only a few blocks from the square. Already, he said, the trails have lured visitors from Joplin, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Dalbom said the bike trail initiative has a lot of momentum, and he looks forward to seeing it continue to expand.
“There’s a lot of opportunity here, and as long as people are interested and want to see this expand, we’re going to keep moving with it,” he said.
