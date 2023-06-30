MIAMI, Okla. — David Frisbie has been elected as the next pastor of Miami New Life Church. Frisbie has pastored five previous churches, including two of the larger Nazarene congregations in North America.
Frisbie is a Christian conference speaker, family counselor and author. He also is an adjunct professor in family studies, counseling and psychology at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Southern Nazarene University (Tulsa campus) and Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.
Frisbie and his wife, Lisa, are the authors of 43 books and serve as the coordinators of Marriage and Family Ministries for the Global Church of the Nazarene.
