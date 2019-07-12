Sunday brunches were all the rage during the 1930s in America. Officials with Joplin’s Spiva Center for the Arts hopes this once-popular fad will again be embraced by 21st century patrons.
The first Gallery Brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Described as an “intimate and unique dining experience,” patrons will be able to sit in the Main Gallery and drink in the art surrounding them as they sample from a complete breakfast and lunch buffet catered by Golden Goodies — egg dishes, a waffle bar, assorted pastries, roast beef and ham, fresh vegetables and desserts, among other food items. There will also be mimosas and a bloody mary bar.
“This is an event that enables us to open up the galleries on a date and time that we’re usually closed and to offer a unique Sunday brunch experience,” said Susan Adams, Spiva’s director.
Should the Sunday brunch prove popular, Adams said more could be planned in the future.
Two exhibits are currently on display at Spiva: “Darral Dishman: The Artist as Mentor” in the Main Gallery, which closes on Saturday, July 20, and “Family Affair: A Multi-Generational Exhibit” in the Regional Gallery, which exits a week later, on Saturday, July 27.
Tickets are $17 per person. Reservations can be made at https://spivaarts.org/events/.
Details: 417-623-0183.
Did you know?
The traditional brunch is a combination of breakfast and lunch, usually served with an alcoholic drink. The concept originated in England in the 19th century and was hugely popular in America during the 1930s. Historically, a brunch would follow elevenses (a short drink and snack taken at 11 a.m.) and precede the midday lunch.
