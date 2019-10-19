Food will fly — literally — in the latest production from Joplin’s Stained Glass Theatre. And while it may not be as epic as the iconic scene from “Animal House,” it’s sure to equal in terms of hilarity.
It’s a scene from the family-friendly comedy, “Southern Fried Funeral,” that director Ric Stiegman says should stick with audience members for a long time after.
“It’s my favorite part of the whole show,” he said, speaking specifically about Scene 2 from the second act, when two sisters have had absolutely enough of the other, and they start having a food fight. A real one. Live. Right there on stage.
“It’s a real fight, food going back and forth for a good five minutes,” Stiegman said, not being able to contain his enthusiasm as he described it. Food, he said, is splatting the surrounding walls, the floor — heck, even “a few marshmallows may make it out into the seats.”
The food fight then morphs into a physical encounter between Sammy Jo Frye-Lefette (Susanna Thorton) and Harlene Frye (Amanda Klein), as the two wrestle around on the floor. When Ozella Meeks (Mary McWethy), chairwoman of the Son Shrine committee and nosy know-it-all, decides it’s her duty to separate the two sisters, she receives a pie flush in the face for her efforts.
“It’s real fun,” Stiegman said.
In the play, Dewey Frye has just died, and Dorothy Frye, the family matriarch, is left to pick up the scattered pieces. But dealing with her grief is the easy part. What’s hard is keeping nosy Ozella at bay, her smarmy brother away from the family riches and her two grown daughters from killing each other.
“Everybody on the stage has quite a bit of humor in them,” Stiegman said about his hand-picked cast. While the dialogue remains untouched, he did ask his actors to add quirks to the development of their characters, and they did just that, he said, adding limps and accents and other eccentricities to their characters — “better ideas than I had. You have to watch it two or three times to see it all, each character’s so different.”
Stiegman can relax at this point. He’s completed his part as director, prepping the cast to perform the play to the best of their abilities. Now he’s there as a calming influence, to make them all look good. “To me, as director, the buck stops with me.”
The show debuted on Thursday and runs at 7 p.m. tonight and 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. More shows will follow next Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Additional cast members include: Kelly Weaver, David Thorton, Kenan Klein, Jennifer Johnson, Daniel Wilcox, Jacob Yotter, Christa Hailey, Abram Stiegman and Gannon Smith. Those working behind-the-scenes include: Deb Roy, Tony Flint, Grace Thorton, Samantha Owen, Claire Owen and Kiana Rouse.
“All families have their issues,” Stiegman said, “and how they work things out with them (defines) who they are. Some of it is funny. Some of it is sad. But we all have our issues with family.”
Just remember, he said with a chuckle: “You’re not alone.”
Wanna go?
Stained Glass Theatre’s box office opens 45 minutes before show time; late arrivals to the theater, located at 2101 Annie Baxter, will be seated at intermission, a new theater policy. The theater is an artistic ministry supporting the work of Christian church congregations in their efforts to utilize theater in reaching the lost and strengthening the believer.
Tickets: Adults $10, Children 13 and under $5.
Details: Tammy Aggus, sgtjoplin@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.