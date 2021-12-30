After the excitement of Christmas, kids are often sent to bed early during the more adult-oriented New Year’s Eve celebrations.
From noon to 3 p.m. Friday, however, kids under age 12 will be front and center at Roller City Skate & Play, 2800 E. 24th St. in Joplin. During those three hours, they and their parents can celebrate 2022 by skating, dancing, bouncing or playing laser tag at the family entertainment center. There is also an indoor playground, and pizza, drinks, hats and horns will also be available to the children.
“We have done this for several years,” said Rick Carson, who operates the family entertainment center with his wife, Renee. “Some parents want to do the celebration with their children — just not during the late hours.”
Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door.
A second skating party, with a “Back to the ’80s” theme, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and last to 1 a.m.
This party is open to all ages and is suitable for those who would rather celebrate the new year on a set of wheels rather than on a dance floor.
Admission is $30 in advance, and $35 at the door.
“We have been in this industry for 38 years,” Renee Carson said. The couple purchased and restored the building after it was gutted by the 2011 Joplin tornado. “We want to provide a family-friendly environment and safe, clean fun for everyone.”
Tickets for both parties can be purchased at www.rollercity.com. For details, call 417-781-4033.
Other New Year’s Eve parties — some for ages 21 and up — include:
• A New Year’s Eve ticketed celebration at Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Tickets include first beer or champagne cocktail, charcuterie from The Boardroom, live music by JOMO Jazz, a picture perfect photo booth and dancing after midnight with a live DJ.
• A New Year’s Eve party and drag show, hosted by JOMO Pride Inc., at Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Cover is $15 per person which includes entrance to the Dance Party & New Years Eve Drag Show, the countdown and toast at midnight, hors d’oeuvres, free tickets to raffled prizes prizes, party favors and photo booth.
• Alter Ego will provide a free show inside the Peoria Showplace at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort in Miami, Oklahoma. Doors open at 10 p.m. There will be cash prizes, a champagne toast and a balloon drop during the night. There will also be a live DJ in the Backwoods Bar.
• Members Only will play live at the Legends from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Downstream Casino in Quapaw, Oklahoma.
• Paralandra will play live from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Indigo Sky Casino in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
