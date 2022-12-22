Every once in a while the calendar gifts us with a bit of extra time off, by having a holiday fall on the weekend.
New Year’s Eve doing that is especially thoughtful. Such extended celebrations give us the time to plan for a little bit extra.
If you plan on celebrating the new year in a different city, Branson would like a word. With plenty of hotels and restaurants celebrating the holiday season, Branson entertainers have planned shows specifically for singing “Auld Lang Syne.”
Some of the theaters featuring special New Year’s Eve shows include:
• Legends in Concert. The pioneer of celebrity look-alike shows knows how to capture celebrity magic.
The theater’s package for the evening includes tributes to Elvis, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, the Blues Brothers and Garth Brooks. Additionally, the theater’s band Six will perform. The evening includes a choice between gourmet boxed dinner or fine wining and dining.
The show will be at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. Tickets range from $73.51 to $131.50. Details: 417-339-3003.
• Clay-Goods Jambor-Eve. Two acts team up for a large family friendly show.
This celebration features the Haygoods, a talented musical family and Clay Cooper, the ringleader of a large cast of musicians and dancers. The two acts will combine close to midnight for their finale and balloon drop. The evening will offer hors d’oeuvres and a nonalcoholic toast.
It will be held at the Clay Cooper Theatre at 3216 W. 76 Country Blvd. Tickets range from $80 to $90. Details: 417-332-2529.
• Chateau New Year. This event planned at Chateau on the Lake is perfect for those seeking a luxury experience.
A buffet reception is an entry-level experience for the night, with $59 offering buffet stations, live entertainment, party favors and midnight fireworks. The upgrade is a seat at the Chef’s Table Celebration, featuring a six-course dinner with wine pairings for $235.
Chateau on the Lake is at 415 N. State Highway 265. Details: 888-333-5253.
• Showboat Branson Belle’s New Year’s Eve Cruise. This waterbound wonder will take you on a journey across Table Rock Lake.
Inside the Belle will feature a three-course meal and its show with a variety of music and dance. Family friendly, everyone can enjoy a sparkling grape juice toast at the closing of the year.
The Belle docks at 4800 State Highway 165. Tickets range from $71 to $101. Details: 800-775-2628.
More New Year’s Eve shows planned in the Branson area can be found at explorebranson.com, which is organized by the city of Branson and the Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau.
