BRANSON, Mo. — Though it doesn’t quite feel like a traditional Missouri summer quite yet, Silver Dollar City is hosting its annual Summer Concert Series this weekend and next, where “feel-good music” is the name of the game.
The Ozark Mountain Boys — as part of the group’s 50th anniversary tour — is slated to play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Echo Hollow Amphitheatre, performing their top hits “Jackie Blue” and “Chicken Train.”
If those song titles don’t ring a bell, surely these will: “Take a Chance On Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo” and “Mamma Mia.” At 7 p.m. next Saturday, June 11, during the concert series’ grand finale, Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band, will perform some of the Swedish pop group’s greatest pop and disco hits from the 1970s. The group, based in New York City, is flying in for this one-night performance. It will be their third visit to the 1880s theme park.
The tribute band debuted in 2009 as a singing and dancing duet composed of Halina Ulatowski and singing partner Agnes Jawien; at the time they were known as the ABBA GIRLZ. Seven years later, the duet morphed into a quartet and was renamed Dancing Dream, a combination of Ulatowski’s two favorite ABBA songs: “Dancing Queen” and “I Have a Dream.”
The name, she added, “also reflects my longtime dream to perform ABBA songs live onstage.”
Ulatowski took over duties as manager, and currently the band is composed of Jawien (playing Agnetha Faltskog), Madison Massey (Frida Lyngstad), Kent Thompson (Bjorn Ulvaeus) and Wade Ridenhour (Benny Andersson), along with three instrumental players.
It was the perfect time for Ulatowski to expand the band, particularly when they appeared on a short skit alongside comedian Stephen Colbert and his popular “The Colbert Report” in 2012.
That appearance “was very important, as it aired 10 days before our first big concert as a full band, which took place at the legendary club in New York City’s BB King’s Club and Grill” on July 1, 2012, Ulatowski said. “A lot of people saw that (Colbert) episode. … It brought a lot of people to see us live playing. ‘Mamma Mia’ was still playing on Broadway and ABBA music was having its comeback.”
Not surprisingly, Ulatowski has loved “everything ABBA” since she first heard “Dancing Queen” on the radio as a teenager.
“I was always the one who loved ABBA the most and believed in the success of this project,” she said. “I grew up listening to it. Once we started performing at great venues for a lot of ABBA fans, the music and those timeless songs had everyone in the band loving ABBA more. We’ve never met the original members but hopefully one day we will.”
As for the original band’s music, “we could talk about it for a long time,” she said. “It is so amazing seeing how their songs impacted so many art creators. Their unique song compositions — a mix of pop, rock and disco — created a specific style. Their songs ruled the music world in the ’70s and ’80s, but what’s been happening lately is beyond what anybody ever expected. We experience the growing love for their music every time we perform live.”
It goes without saying, she added, that she feels the happiest at the end of a concert, and she sees audience members “leaving and still humming the melody to ‘Dancing Queen’ after disconnecting for 90 minutes from all the bad that is happening in the world right now.”
Details: 417-336-7100.
