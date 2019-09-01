The iconic 1980s rock band Night Ranger will wrap up Kansas Crossing Casino’s successful U.S. 69 Summer Series this Friday night.
The 8 p.m. concert will take place at The Corral outdoor stage. Night Ranger follows other entertainers who have performed beneath the stars during the summer concert series, including comedian singer Rodney Carrington this past weekend and 38 Special earlier in the summer.
Night Ranger — who forever will be recognized for the 1984 power ballad “Sister Christian,” which peaked at No. 5 on the rock charts — remains one of the true arena rock bands. They are a perfect fit for Kansas Crossing’s outdoor concert area, said Ryan Stewart, director of marketing.
“This area has responded well to all the entertainment we are bringing (in here), and we hope we can continue to wow them with amazing events,” he said. “We want to set the standard for great entertainment and be their entertainment destination.”
Night Ranger — consisting of Brad Gillis (lead/rhythm guitars), Jack Blades (bass), Kelly Keagy (drums), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead/rhythm guitars) — has sold more than 17 million albums nationwide. More importantly, the band has performed more than 3,500 outdoor concerts, rocking out to such hits as “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes” and “(You Can Still) Rock in America.”
The concert series, Stewart said, has been a resounding success.
“What a great first outdoor (concert) series for us. We cannot thank the artists and our guests enough for coming and just having a great time,” he said. “Being part of something new and fun like this is always great for everyone.”
Also located on the premises will be local food trucks and a beer tent.
Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at www.kansascrossingcasino.com.
Details: 620-240-4400.
Did you know?
Fans of Night Ranger’s “Sister Christian” hit song have often speculated about who exactly was Christian. A wife? A girlfriend? A nun? According to lead singer Jack Blades, the woman is actually Christy, drummer Kelly Keagy’s sister. It was Keagy who penned the song’s lyrics. The song centered around his little sister growing up in a small town in Oregon and cruising up and down Main Street on Friday nights, a much-loved 1980s tradition among teens. This also explains another part of the song that often confused fans: what the word “motoring” meant in the song. Now they know — it was cruising around town in a car. Also, the lyrics originally had “Christy” in the song, but the rest of the band preferred “Christian,” and so the latter name stuck.
