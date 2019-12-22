For the past 20 years, Faye Davis has spent time hand stamping Christmas cards at the Noel Post Office.
Recruited by a neighbor, Davis found herself sitting at a table next to the post office’s front window, putting up to three decorative stamps on each Christmas card.
“It gets you into the Christmas spirit because you see a lot of people you don’t see the rest of the year,” Davis said. “We even have people from Arkansas and Oklahoma who make it a day trip to bring cards.”
By Monday, volunteers had stamped close to 20,000 cards. During her two-hour shift, Davis anticipated completing at least 1,300 cards herself. In any given year, volunteers stamp between 30,000 to 50,000 cards.
“It’s just fun,” Davis said. “It definitely puts you in the Christmas spirit.”
Davis is one of more than three dozen volunteers, organized by Dot Harner, who keep alive a tradition practiced in Noel for 80-plus years.
The group begins stamping cards on Black Friday and continues to add the red and green Christmas greetings to cards that are brought in or mailed to the post office until the close of business on Christmas Eve.
It’s a tradition which goes back to 1932, when Noel Postmaster Edward Rousselot decided the town’s name could also be linked to the French Christmas greeting Nóel.
Don Spiares, current postmaster, said Rousselot petitioned Congress for a special postmark for the small Southwest Missouri town.
The town’s notoriety grew to international fame when singer Kate Smith talked about the Christmas stamps on her radio show.
Spiares said the town’s leaders were so impressed, they sent the famous singer a fruit cake — and reportedly continued to do so until her death in 1986.
Eventually, because of the volume of mail brought in or sent to the post office, the process moved from a stamp cancellation postmark to a pictorial stamping effort.
Spiares said it came down to not having enough staff available to meet the demand. By making it a pictorial stamp, volunteers could be recruited to help.
Lynn Howerton, officer in charge of the Noel Post Office, said the small staff relies on volunteers to continue the tradition.
Current stamps include a red “Noel” and red wreath reading “Season’s Greetings from Noel Missouri Christmas City USA.”
After Spiares became postmaster in 2012, he had a green tree stamp made based upon an original stamp. It reads “Season’s Greetings Noel, Missouri, The Christmas City in the Ozark Vacation Land.”
Each day, Howerton adds pins to a map, showing where the cards originate. This year, cards have arrived in bulk from the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Those cards are sent on their way once volunteers add the special Noel stamps.
Like Davis, Spiares said the effort helps everyone get in the Christmas spirit, especially as cards arrive from international sources.
“Usually, Christmas goes with postal employees like oil and water,” Spiares said with a laugh.
Howerton said Harner’s team of volunteers usually come bearing gifts of Christmas goodies. Harner also organizes the office’s Christmas decor — including having the front windows painted with a seasonal theme.
One wall of the post office lobby is filled with colored pictures created by local third graders. Organized by Spiares and his wife, Marsha, the effort awards three youngsters with a prize ribbon and small gift. This year, the Spiares purchased art supplies for the winners.
At one time, there were almost 30 towns with commemorative Christmas stamping. The number has dwindled to five. In addition to Noel, the towns include Christmas City, Florida; Santa Claus, Indiana; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and North Pole, Alaska.
Harner has run the stamping brigade, as her volunteers are affectionately known, for the past four years. Prior to her taking over, the effort was managed by her brother Bob Obenshain for at least 15 years.
Spiares said he’s proud to help keep the Christmas stamping tradition alive in Noel.
“My goal before I retire in four years is to see a pin in every one of the states,” Spiares said. “We’ve gotten as high as having cards sent from maybe 30 states.”
Details: Volunteers are always welcome to come and give the stamping a try. Those wishing to join the brigade may contact Harner at 417-475-4053 or dotharneo@gmail.com to sign up for a shift.
Not too late
people can still get their Christmas cards stamped at the Noel Post Office until close of business on Christmas Eve. Cards may be brought into the office, or mailed to the post office. For those mailing cards, Noel Postmaster Don Spiares recommends the following: Address and stamp each individual card, package them together in a box or a large envelope, then mail them to Post Office, Noel, MO 65854.
