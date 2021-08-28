BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For the third time in as many years, officials with Crystal Bridge Museum of American Art hope to outdo Mother Nature with its popular “North Forest Lights” show.
This after-dark walkabout featuring “dynamic, nature-inspired lighting elements and soundscapes” once again illuminates a small copse of woods found on the museum grounds.
The art installation — a partnership between the museum and Montreal-based multimedia and entertainment studio Moment Factory — opens Wednesday night and runs Monday through Friday through Jan. 2, 2022. Advance tickets, which are highly recommended, are on sale now.
Five distinct installations will fill the forest with light and sound effects for this family-friendly event:
• “Crystal Grove,” where visitors can see young saplings as they seem to communicate through shimmering crystal lights.
• “Forest Frequencies,” where visitors connect with the woods through light and music of the Arkansas woods.
• “The Hearth,” where visitors gather around a bonfirelike sculpture with its warm glow and “beating heart of nature.”
• “Whispering Tree,” where visitors can “communicate” with a tree to hear their own voices.
• “Memory of Water,” where visitors will be immersed in light and sound as a simulated stream brings water back to this dry creek bed.
During the experience, guests are also welcome to enjoy The Village, a communal campfire and seating area offering warm beverages, snacks and merchandise.
“Each encounter translates nature’s secret music and hidden communication into a symphony of light and sound,” Crystal Bridges officials said in a release.
The art installation “reflects the mission of Crystal Bridges by connecting visitors to art and nature — it also allows us to activate the forest in a totally new way for the fall and winter season, adding elements like a new bridge, photo spot, and food and beverage offerings, a place to gather by the campfire, bringing people together for a one-of-kind immersive experience,” Robin Groesbeck, director of exhibitions and interpretation for Crystal Bridges, said in 2020. “Guests will encounter stunning light displays and will be surrounded by rich soundscapes, all inspired by our Ozark setting.”
North Forest Lights will be about a 1-mile experience and takes roughly one hour to complete. For the past two years, over 191,000 visitors have enjoyed the outdoor exhibit since its debut in late 2019.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are required both indoors and outdoors except when eating and drinking. Masks are available upon entry for those who don’t have one. Safety measures include touchless ticket scanning, sanitization stations and new signage.
Admission is $22 for adults, $15 for adult members, $10 for children ages 7 to 18 and $7 for members ages 7 to 18. Children 6 and younger are admitted free.
Tickets can be reserved on a time-slot basis, and walk-ups are welcome as capacity allows. Walk-up tickets are an additional $5.
For more information, visit www.crystalbridges.org.
