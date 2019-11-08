MIAMI, Okla. — Artisans from across the region will gather this weekend for the first Northeast Oklahoma Holiday Market.
The event, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, takes place at the Miami Civic Center.
Two dozen vendors will showcase a variety of products ranging from homemade jewelry, candles, essential oils, wine, repurposed farmhouse items and holiday decor.
The event is based upon an arts and craft market that took place in Miami more than 20 years ago.
“People talked all the time about how it was the tradition when they were growing up,” said Amanda Davis, Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “We decided there was a demand for it.
“The event will feature a lot of handmade arts and crafts and unique holiday gifts.”
A highlight of the event includes a large display of items made in Oklahoma from the Northeast Oklahoma Travel Center.
Local vendor
Area vendors taking part in the market include Deitra Roberts-Biely, an artisan from Grove, Oklahoma. Biely takes molds made from fossils found on her outings in the Ozark Mountains to create hand-cast silver jewelry.
“Fossils get your attention; I’m just drawn to them,” she said. “I’m obsessed with the history found in our rocks.”
She loves creating jewelry which showcases the history of the area.
“Sometimes I don’t know what the fossil will look like until I start pressing in the clay,” Roberts-Biely said.
While many of Roberts-Biely’s fossils are found above ground, others come from her other passion — caving.
“With caving, you can go several hours deep in the earth,” Roberts-Biely said. “You get to know yourself and how far you can push yourself. The things you see underground are mesmerizing.”
Roberts-Biely said people seem to like her line of jewelry, which includes necklaces, bracelets, anklets and rings.
“Some people are just drawn to nature and want something that reflects what nature looks like,” she said. “Fossils show us how the earth has changed throughout the decades and the eras. It shows us what critters were alive at different (times).”
More about the event
Entry to the event is $3 per person. Students 10 and younger will be admitted free. Entry is good for the entire weekend.
With each paid entry fee, people will receive three tickets into a drawing for three specialty baskets sponsored by Rodeo Miami.
The baskets include an Oklahoma State University theme, complete with football signed by head football coach Mike Gundy; a University of Oklahoma theme, with a football signed by Miami great Steve Owens; and an Oklahoma City theme, with a framed commemorative retirement jersey from Thunder guard Nick Collison.
Additional tickets will be available for purchase. The drawing for the baskets will take place on Nov. 22.
Celebrating 50 years
Additionally, Owens will attend the market from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday to sign autographs in honor of the 50th anniversary of his Heisman Memorial Trophy he earned while playing for the University of Oklahoma.
Davis said those in attendance can bring in one outside item to have Owens sign. Additional items including commemorative photos will be available for purchase. A limited number of commemorative challenge coins featuring Owens will also be sold.
Details: www.MiamiOK.com.
