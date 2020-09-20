A celebrity chef, known around the world for her promotion of a nutrient-rich diet, is launching her newest venture — nutrient-dense cuisine from her home in Southwest Missouri.
Robin Jeep, who once worked as a private chef for Paul McCartney, Peter Max, Mikhail Baryshnikov and more, is working with Mark Adams to develop The Farmer and The Chef, and The Kitchen Nutrition Education, both as ways to promote eating choices that are both fast and easy, as well as healthy.
The pair met when Jeep was working for a medical firm in Northwest Arkansas, creating healthy meal plans for patients — fixing three meals a day for patients on a three-, six- or nine-month schedule.
At the time, Adams’ wife, May Belle, sought out nutritional treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. While Adams knew the diet of freshly grown vegetables helped sustain his wife’s life, he became sold on the lifestyle after meeting Jeep. Using her plan, Adams dropped 50 pounds and reversed his high blood pressure.
Moving to southwest Missouri in 2016, Jeep and Adams initially worked together to create Vibrant Cuisine LLC, a food formation company, which developed a line of whole-food, plant-based smoothies for Walmart.
Now under their newest venture, Enliven Foods LLC, with former Walmart buyer Chase Worthen, the pair are less than two months away from launching a line of whole food, plant-based, grain-free muffin mixes. The mixes, which Jeep describes as high-end offerings, are slated to hit shelves and to be available online in November.
Behind the muffins
The muffins are just the newest way Jeep is promoting a healthy, whole-food, plant-based food diet.
As a chef, she learned to use powdered or puréed dates in her desserts, because dates provide a fiber-rich way to sweeten the treats. She’s followed this lifestyle since the 1970s, saying then it “was the hippy thing to do.”
As a model and racehorse jockey, Jeep used plant-based eating to help maintain her weight and strength. After a serious horseback riding accident, the nutrient-dense diet helped her as she regained her strength.
It was then she met Dr. Joel Fuhrman, eventually becoming his dietary assistant, recipe developer and patient health coach. Jeep said her work with Fuhrman helped her learn how to reverse multiple health issues, including Type 2 diabetes, migraines and more, using a nutrient rich diet.
Eventually, Jeep ended up first in Northwest Arkansas and now Southwest Missouri because of her love of the area. She grew up traveling to the Ozarks with her family.
Working with Adams, the pair began launching The Farmer and The Chef team, only to be sidelined temporarily by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Together the pair would do demonstrations at George Washington Carver National Monument, Suzanne’s Natural Foods and other health food locations in the region.
Eating healthy
Adams and Jeep’s website, EnlivenFoods.com, is designed to serve as an online education portal for those seeking information about a nutrient-rich diet using foods that allow people to get the most nutrients per calorie.
“Most people don’t have enough micronutrients in their diets,” Jeep said. “To do that it takes eating a lot of plant foods, which is hard for people to do when they are not used to that.”
Jeep said she focuses on teaching people how to transition to nutrient-rich eating and find food that tastes good along the way.
She said it often takes time for a person to transition to this lifestyle because of past eating habits. For those not wanting to make the complete leap to a whole-food, plant-based diet, she helps them learn to eat a diet with 75% raw vegetables and 25% veggies and meat.
“If we eat the way we are designed to eat, we will have a strong immune system,” Jeep said. “It means we will be unlikely to get COVID, the flu, colds. We just don’t get sick.”
Jeep is a vegan. But she knows some people aren’t ready to give up meat or animal products. She teaches people how to eat animal products without increasing their risk for illnesses.
Plant-based, whole-food diet
Jeep said whole foods, many in the raw form, are good because they are rich in fiber, carbs and fat — all without processing.
For the muffin mix she and Adams developed, called Manna Muffins, Jeep focused on grain-free products, including coconut flour and almond flour, whole nuts, seeds and more. Every ingredient is minimally processed, which often helps with how it is digested within the human body.
When making desserts, Jeep often uses dates as the sweetener because, as a whole food, dates are rich in micronutrients, including potassium and minerals.
The muffin mixes are complete. Users only need to add water to the mix before baking. There are three flavors to date: cacao cherry, golden chai and sweet potato sunrise.
“It’s not only healthy, but its also good for you,” Jeep said. “The cacao cherry tastes like a high-end dessert you would find in a restaurant. We use high quality ingredients, high in protein and fiber.”
The mixes, which will be available locally at Suzanne’s Natural Foods and Natural Grocers, will run at least $14.99, making 12 muffins.
“It’s a little more expensive, but it’s because of the ingredients we used,” Jeep said. “We’re starting with this and seeing where it goes from there.”
Jeep believes her work is a “God-ordained mission” with a purpose to help teach people in a healthy way using “rock-solid science.”
“Learning how to prepare food is vital for success,” Jeep said. “Our culture encourages destructive eating habits. An alcoholic can get away from alcohol, but eating bad food is socially acceptable and socially encouraged.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.