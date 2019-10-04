In the month of October, many folks begin participating in a variety of community events geared for fall weather, such as craft shows, fall festivals, Halloween, etc. But did you know that October is also the month of the “ShakeOut” event?
Yes, this year on October 17 is the ShakeOut event. This is a day to practice how to protect ourselves during earthquakes. Federal, state and local emergency management experts and other preparedness organizations participate in this program and encourage others to do so as well.
Our weather has certainly seen a variety of things in our Four-State Area this year, and recently, Arkansas even experienced an earthquake-related event.
There are a few simple steps you can take to be prepared and to stay safe before, during and after an earthquake. These steps are recommended for earthquake safety.
• Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items.
• Have a disaster plan in place and know how you will communicate with friends and family in an emergency.
• Keep your disaster supplies in a convenient location (don’t forget to include any medication you may need).
• Organize your important documents and have them in an easy to get to location.
If an earthquake does occur remember: Drop, cover and hold on.
Drop where you are, and drop onto your hands and knees to protect you from being knocked down. However, you can still stay low and crawl to shelter if necessary. Crawling under a desk or table — if one is near you — is recommended, and crawl away from windows to an interior wall, if possible. Cover your head and neck with your arm and hand. Hold On until the shaking stops. If there is no shelter, hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.
It is not suggested that you try to move to another location or to go outside during an earthquake — that is why it is important to know to Drop, cover and hold on.
These are just a few guidelines, but you can get more information on earthquakes and preparedness info as well as info on the ShakeOut at www.ShakeOut.org. Stay safe.
