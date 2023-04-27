Want to go? Of Course Not will be featured in a reunion show celebrating the 10th anniversary of its album, “Pushing Pencils.” The concert will also feature Sick of the Day and Looking for Yesterday. It will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at CrawlSpace, located at 124 S. Main St. Tickets: $5.
The 10th anniversary of their album, ”Pushing Pencils,” caught Luke DeWitt and Torey Smart by surprise.
“Someone who has followed us for years on Twitter asked us if we were going to do a 10-year reunion show for ‘Pushing Pencils,’” Smart said. “We were like, ‘Wait, it turns 10?”
“Reunion” is probably not the best word for Sunday’s Of Course Not show. Smart and DeWitt are married and play together in another band called Granger.
But the album’s birthday is a good reason to get the band back together. Drummer Gerardo Rojas will return for the concert, set for 8 p.m. Sunday at CrawlSpace, located inside Studio 124 at 124 S. Main St. in Joplin.
The concert will also feature Sick of the Day and Looking for Yesterday. Guitarist Daniel Hawkins and bassist Chloe Brown will join Of Course Not for Sunday’s show.
Of Course Not formed more than a decade ago as a solo project for DeWitt while he was in college. Over its history, it saw several lineup changes.
“What we wanted to do was poorly defined at first, but then it just grew with us,” DeWitt said.
“With Of Course Not, we were experimenting,” Smart said. “We just wanted to push every limit we could think of pushing.”
The lineup of “Pushing Pencils” reveals that variety, with styles including hard rock and power punk. Other releases, such as the single “Gravity Hill,” reveal intricate timing and harmonies.
The band kept up a fairly active touring schedule across the Midwest until Rojas moved away for college, Smart said.
“He moved to college right when we started touring,” DeWitt said. “But we still keep in touch. We always wanted to get together and play once we found the perfect stop.”
After Rojas’ departure, the band brought on drummer Hunter Vaughn. As they toured, they developed a more focused sound that called for a new identity in Granger.
“It felt different, like something new, so we thought it was time to lay the ‘Zombie Song’ era to rest,” Smart said. “We were ready for a fresh start with Hunter, so it needed to be new.”
“We wanted Hunter to be a founding member when we went into Granger,” DeWitt said.
Granger’s first album, “Dear Sam,” was released in 2018. After years of work, the band will release a new song, “The Kite and the Line,” on May 26.
But before that, the band will dust off those Of Course Not favorites.
“Just announcing the show, that’s when the nostalgia really kicked in,” DeWitt said. “These are names we haven’t seen in a long time.”
The concert has some extra meaning for DeWitt and Smart — while the band was growing and developing, so were the two as a couple. Smart was an early addition to the band, so the nostalgia from the concert expands to the beginning of what has turned into marriage.
“We had met each other at work, and we figured out we each play music,” Smart said. “Our friends said we were going to start dating, and we’d say, ‘No, we’re not.’ Then we did. We never stopped being together.”
“We started playing music together before we started a relationship,” DeWitt said. “Our intro to each other was in that context. We learned to work together and solve problems.”
