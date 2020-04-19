GROVE, Okla. — As the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing takes place today, a nursery in rural Delaware County, Oklahoma, has played a role in the rehabilitation of the capital’s memorial gardens.
Earlier this year, James and Sean Berry, owners of Honey Creek Nursery, provided more than 70 Rising Sun redbuds to Spring River Nurseries in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in preparation for the renovations.
Initially the project — located in the loop between the M.C. Connors Building and the Oliver Hodge Building on the north side of the capitol complex — was slated to be complete in time for the 25th anniversary.
However, delays with funding, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, have put a hold on the project. Architect Connie Scothorn, with CLS & Associates landscaping architects, said she is unsure when the project will be complete.
About the project
The Oklahoma City bombing took place on April 19, 1995, at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, when a domestic terrorist’s truck bomb exploded at 9:02 a.m. The event, perpetrated by Timothy McVeigh with help from Terry Nichols, killed at least 168 people and injured more than 680 others.
Following the incident, officials from the state of Iowa donated a grove of 168 trees, each representing one of the victims. Since the initial planting, several trees have died for various reasons. Others were taken out of the memorial in 2019 after a gas leak in the ground below the trees was discovered by state officials. Workers needed to remove the trees in order to access the well.
This, Scothorn said, led state officials to rework the memorial. The new plans call for three types of trees — 135 Rising Sun redbuds, representing the adults who died; 14 oaks, representing members of the law enforcement and military communities who died; and 19 crab apples for the children who died at the site.
Scothorn said Rising Sun redbuds were picked because the redbud tree is Oklahoma state tree.
“They are beautiful, incredible trees,” Scothorn said, adding that the tree’s growth patterns will allow for replacement trees to be planted, should one die.
Oak trees help recognize members of the law enforcement and military who died, Scothorn said because they are considered solid trees. The crab apple trees were picked in the original memorial to represent children, because of their unique beauty.
“I can’t wait to see it finished,” Scothorn said. “It makes me feel really good, and it’s something the state of Oklahoma and citizens can enjoy.”
James Berry said he’s glad the nursery is part of the project.
“It will be neat to go there in the future, and walk around looking for trees from our farm,” James said.
Honey Creek Nursery
Bill Berry, James and Sean’s father, began planting trees for Honey Creek Nursery on the 340-acre property in 1967. The two brothers grew up on the farm, which now grows more than 400,000 trees.
The Rising Sun redbud is a distinct variety of Eastern redbud trees found and introduced in the 2000’s by Ray and Cindy Jackson of Jackson Nursery.
The Tennessee-based nursery developed the tree using a graft from an Eastern redbud. Sean Berry said it is known for the heart-shaped yellow leaves and its ability to withstand a multitude of weather conditions.
Sean Berry said he loves it, because of how the tree has a tighter branching habit, and how it blossoms like a standard Redbud with lots of color and blossoms.
The trees leaves began with a tangerine color, and then turn more yellow, Sean Berry said. The inside leaves turn green where they are shaded.
It’s one of the many redbud trees the Berrys’ grow at Honey Creek Nursery. At one point the family grew 50 variations of the state tree for sale.
“Because we are in Oklahoma, and the redbud is the state tree, it’s nice to have an Oklahoma nursery specialize in redbuds,” Sean Berry said.
While more than 50 types grow on the farm, they currently sell approximately 35 different varieties. Some are grown for northern weather conditions, while others are geared for warmer weather. Redbuds vary based on leaves – which can be yellow, variegated or purple — and blooms, with colors including white, blush, red, and purple.
The brothers said they think about their father every day.
“Whenever we make a decision he is in our thoughts,” Sean Berry said. “He taught us a work ethic that we carry on today.”
