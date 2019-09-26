THIS IS PART of a series of stories and pictures by The Joplin Globe’s Jerry Willis that focuses on both the history and architecture of our area churches.
Traders Church started out as a mission church of Carthage Nazarene Church, but its home since March 2019 is a building that was first a mortuary and then served for 40 years as the headquarters of the Salvation Army in Joplin.
In March 2019, the church moved into the historic Hurlbut Building refurbished by Neal Group Construction. The structure was built in 1920 at 212 S. Joplin Ave. in late Gothic Revival-style. It has been restored as a green building certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.
Stained glass illuminates a raw wooden cross at the front of the sanctuary where the church meets. Through a vestibule with a fireplace, a hall leads to the small kitchenette and coffee area. The mosaic floor tile is largely intact and the original subway tile lines the walls. From there, a doorway opens onto a shared hall leading to the elevator and back door. The hall displays broken shards of historic tile in a large mosaic over the recycling area as well as a large piece of architectural ornamentation by the elevator as artwork.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Donna Mikhail, says congregants built the wooden benches and the wooden cross displayed in the sanctuary area. The church meets for worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and for prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
