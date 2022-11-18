Thirty-three students and four faculty members will be initiated into the Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, at 3 p.m. Sunday at Missouri Southern State University.
The ceremony will be held in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
Membership in ODK is based on exemplary service, leadership, scholarship and character. The society recognizes achievement in the areas of academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts. The society also champions its leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service.
There are currently more than 300 active circles at colleges and universities across the U.S. Missouri Southern’s Golden Crest Circle was chartered in 1987.
The faculty initiates are Megan Bever, associate professor of history; Andrea Cullers, associate professor of kinesiology; Holly Hackett, associate professor of psychology; and Rebecca Shriver, assistant professor of history.
The new student initiates are Lilly Allman, Emma Boicu, Em Nicholas, Fanny Perez-Gonzalez, Eryn Wagoner, Carrie Wallace, Caleb Hatfield, Kayley Ball, Irmarie Dolz Maldonado, Rachel Smith, Hailey Stamper, Sarah Werner, Landon Fatino, Olivia Moser, Maya Greenquist, Katelyn Patrick, Matthew McCaulley, Jamarion Eldridge, Narissa Lamont, Joshua Newhouse, Talyn Smith, Abigail Surbrugg, Anna Swearengen, Brenna Moya, Halle Courtney, Reagan Alsbaugh, Carrine Kogulan, Julianna Washka, Haadia Janjua, Chiara Sbravatti Cotrim, Gidieon Kimutai, Oritseweyinmi Agbeyegbe and Alexander Page.
