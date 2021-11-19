Thirty-three students and five faculty and staff members were inducted into the Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University on Nov. 14.
Membership in the national leadership honor society is based on exemplary service, leadership, scholarship and character. It recognizes achievement in the areas of academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts.
Founded in 1914 at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, ODK currently has more than 300 active circles at colleges and universities across the U.S. Missouri Southern’s Golden Crest Circle was chartered in 1987.
Faculty/staff initiates were Stephanie Hopkins, director of the Student Success Center; Shayna Burchett, assistant professor of chemistry; Jency Sundararajan, associate professor of physics; Christy Phillips, administrative assistant to the vice president of student affairs; and Alla Barry, associate professor of biology.
Student initiates were:
ARKANSAS
Bentonville: Ariel Kallick.
Huntsville: Julia Barton.
Springdale: Taylor Paige Powell.
KANSAS
Coffeyville: Sara R. Frazier.
Independence: Garrett Andrew Smith.
MISSOURI
Carl Junction: Ashley Stokes.
Carthage: Jaben Parnell.
De Soto: Sarah Kate Peoples.
Fenton: Uyentam Nguyen.
Granby: Melody L. Xiong.
Holden: Alice M. Evans.
Jefferson City: Abigale Renae Hoelscher.
Joplin: Salma Alkhatib, Simran Amir Anis, Sierra Nicole Ball, Chandler Dayton Brennecke, Avery D. Brown, Danny Farage, Chloe Jannelle Hendrich, Tess Hultman and Riley Laver.
Monett: Connor John Henry and Megan Rachelle Hibbard.
Phillipsburg: Claire Howe.
Sarcoxie: Madeline Grace Phillips.
Webb City: Addyson Makayla Greek.
Wentworth: Elizabeth Nicole Robinson.
OKLAHOMA
Grove: Jared A. Carper.
Miami: Kai Reese Hamilton and Baylee N. Harding.
Sand Springs: Carson York.
Wagoner: Jessica L. Lord.
Wann: Logan Wayne Seigel.
