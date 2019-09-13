DIAMOND, Mo. — Living history demonstrations, old-fashioned wagon rides and live music are just some of the family-oriented events scheduled for Saturday’s annual event at the George Washington Carver National Monument that celebrates its rich past.
Prairie Day, now in its 33rd year, focuses on what life was like at the end of the 19th century, during the time when a young George Washington Carver was growing up in central Newton County.
“We really, really enjoy planning Prairie Day,” said park ranger Diane Ellenstein. “This is the most popular day of the year for us. Our goal is for visitors to learn about the cultural and natural surroundings” during Carver’s childhood. It was a difficult start, she continued, “but he became an exemplary leader and role model.”
Carver would eventually become a gifted agricultural scientist and inventor, helping farmers grow alternate crops to cotton and methods to prevent soil depletion.
There will be numerous events and activities, she said. Missouri master naturalists will talk about grassland plants, animals, monarch migration as well as growing native plants. There also will be experts on wildland fires, birding and archaeology.
Other activities including pressing apples at the cider press and performances at the music tent at the 1881 Carver House and inside the visitor center. The Vogts Sisters will perform at noon and 2 p.m. Storytellers will entertain during horse-drawn wagon rides. Brother John performs as Tom Bass, African American horse whisperer and founder of the American Royal Horse Show. Other entertainment includes Dee Ban’s Missouri history in song, the Ripplin Creek band, the Paic Family strings, and Homemade Jam Dulcimers, among others.
Across the grounds visitors will be able to watch a banjo builder, enjoy a quilt show, learn about old-time crafts and see a display of wild edibles from master gardeners.
Prairie Day is a free event and a food concession stand will be available. The park is located at 5646 Carver Road outside Diamond.
Details: 417-325-4151.
The city of Diamond will also celebrate its history with the 27th annual Gem City Days on Saturday.
