Driving through the northern entrance of Joplin’s Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, it’s almost impossible to miss.
Located halfway up a slight incline, the open-faced Bible monument is one of the 92-year-old cemetery’s most dramatic features. It’s also one of its most visited, said Dennis Dreyer, cemetery manager.
“The one feature that visitors gravitate to (most),” he said.
The monument is the centerpiece of the Garden of Memories, which was designed in November, 1948. The “Open Bible” monument “was set in the early ‘50s, a few years later,” Dreyer said, “after the spaces were plotted for burials.”
Flanked by two trees, the west-facing Bible is opened to St. John 14” 1-2 and 27 — “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
On the east-facing side of the memorial is the Lord’s Prayer: “Our Father which art in heaven. Hallowed be thy name …”
There are 26 burial gardens and columbarium structures located throughout the sprawling cemetery, each with its own center feature, Dreyer said.
Aside from the “Open Bible” monument, others include a statue of Jesus, a statue of the holy cross, a statue showing hands clasped in prayer, a statue of an angel in the newly opened Garden of Peace, a statue of Christ holding a lamb — in the Garden of the Good Shepherd — and statues of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John in the Gardens of Apostles.
Did you know?
Ozark Memorial Par averaged 185 burials each year during the 1950s. Today, they average 400 burials and internments a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.