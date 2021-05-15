Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Heavy rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.