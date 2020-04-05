For those of you bored at home in self-quarantine, take heart — the outdoors is still open to the public.
That’s especially true in Branson, Joplin residents’ No. 1 tourist destination. Sure, some of the big attractions are shut down because of the COVID-19 virus — Silver Dollar City, White Water and stores surrounding Branson Landing, to name only a few.
“The current global pandemic we are all facing comes without a workable playbook. The tourism community has effectively shut down, mandated or otherwise,” said Jeff Seifried, President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “However, everyone I speak with is doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to do our part to get the resources to the business community and dislocated employees as they come available.”
But the coronavirus hasn’t darkened several sprawling outdoor areas where social distancing can be observed in spades and there’s a good chance you won’t come within 100 feet of another human being — if you come across a person at all.
So maybe your trip to Branson doesn’t have to be canceled after all.
There are several Branson-based, easy-access sites for those who need a jolt of Mother Nature after weeks of home quarantine. These hiking areas provide all the freedom in the world for people to explore in safe isolation, starting off with the 1,534-acre Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area along Missouri Highway 76.
The Henning Conservation Area is named after the couple who donated or sol much of the land to the area. Paul Henning was the creator of several shows with ties to the Ozarks, including “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
Popular trails include two, 0.4-mile trails, with one leading to a 40-foot observation tower. A longer trail, the Henning Homesteaders Trail, begins at the north parking lot and takes visitors past the remains of several homestead sites. There’s also the 1.1-mile Glade Exploration Trail. All of them run through glades, forests and other natural features. Trails are open to foot traffic only.
Another nearby hiking opportunity is found at the 2,700-acre Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area, just north of Branson on Missouri Highway 65. The area has about 18 miles of trails that can be used by hikers, bicyclists and horseback riders.
Table Rock State Park, comprised of nearly 360 acres, features a modern campground and a full-service marina offering all types of boating activity as well as scuba diving. The park also offers mountain biking trails and picnic areas.
While all of the public gathering places at the state park have been temporarily closed to the public — we’re talking the State Park Marina through May 5 and playgrounds and campgrounds through April 30 — “the rest of the park remains open under normal on-season operations,” said Missouri State Parks officials.
Table Rock State Park has numerous outdoor alternatives, including mountain biking, hiking, boating, fishing and kayaking.
According to wwwmostateparks.com, day-use areas, trails and boat ramps remain open. A statement on the site read: “Missouri state parks are currently open. Whether exploring trails by foot or by bike, physical activity is beneficial for both physical and mental health. Outdoor spaces are well-suited to increased social distance, and fresh air is a great way to clam your mind.”
Table Rock Lake Park is also the main access point to the lake itself, one of Southwest Missouri’s most popular artificial lake. It opened to the public in 1958 on the White River by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The lake gets its name from a rock formation resembling a table located on Highway 165 less than two miles from where the Table Rock Dam was constructed.
Finally, you can always pull your car over at the Branson Scenic Overlook on Highway 165 and enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors — without ever having to step out from your vehicle.
