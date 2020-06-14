Jerod Huebner’s crops are coming along nicely.
While working the land Thursday at 18th and Texas streets in Joplin, he stopped to smell the flowers — bee balm plants, specifically.
The land is no farm, however, and Huebner is no farmer. The director of prairie management for the Missouri Prairie Foundation is overseeing the 8-acre property that borders the Murphy Boulevard corridor, helping to convert it into a natural prairie again.
Huebner is in charge of 22 such properties across the state, encompassing more than 3,250 acres. His work has drawn the attention of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, which in March named him Wildlife Conservationist of the Year.
“It was very humbling to get that award,” said Huebner, 34. “Folks much older than me got the award for doing this a lot longer than I have, so getting it in my 30s validates the work I’m doing. I’m very appreciative.”
The federation is also appreciative: In naming him, the group said Huebner’s attention to detail ensuring that the tasks necessary for preserving prairies get done was extremely efficient. It also praised his efforts to reach out to private landowners and work with them as they learn how to incorporate prairie preservation into their farming practices.
“(Huebner’s) knowledge and enthusiastic personality ensure that his workshops are always filled to capacity,” according to a statement from the foundation. “He reaches many with his message about ways to implement a diversity of wildlife habitats on private land.”
Praise for prairies
Huebner, originally from Monett, didn’t start with a conservationist’s career in mind. Originally in pre-law, he grew to dislike what he was studying. Based on his enjoyment of fishing, his father-in-law recommended a change in career. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife sciences.
Before graduation, he worked with the foundation and the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Prairie Fork Conservation and Expansion Areas in Callaway County. After earning his degree, he worked as a wildlife biologist at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.
Now as director of prairie management for the foundation, he oversees the management of the foundation’s prairies, including controlling invasive species, prescribed burns and other tasks as needed.
Huebner, who with his wife now lives in Joplin, said he is driven to restore a type of ecosystem that was once as dominant across the state as forests are now.
“We once had around 15 million acres of prairie lands,” Huebner said. “Now it’s about 60,000. Less than half a percent of what we used to have.”
That’s an issue because prairies are powerhouses for environmental health, he said. While forests are considered beneficial to the environment based on the carbon dioxide they remove and the habitats they provide for wildlife, prairies do even more of that, Huebner said — releasing more oxygen and protecting more creatures.
One example: pollinators. The bee balm plants he’s monitoring are excellent at drawing pollinators such as bees, which help nearby fruit and nut crops. Huebner the 8-acre property near 18th and Texas included about 3/4 acre of a remnant prairie. On that remnant recently he found a rare specimen.
“A native species of bee was found on that remnant,” Huebner said. “It might be found farther west, but it’s not been found in the state of Missouri until now. It shows how important these are.”
Additionally, prairies retain much more water, preventing surges in waterways after storms.
Joplin prairies
Huebner has been working on that particular property for about six or seven years, he said. After the tornado, it was in bad shape — “just a mess of trees,” he said.
With funding from a mining settlement, the foundation entered into a partnership with the city of Joplin’s parks department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to convert the land. Workers cleared and mulched the trees, performed prescribed burns and eliminated invasive species.
This is the first year where the prairie looks pretty nice, he said. The foundation is continuing to work on building a trail with signage for walking or hiking.
As for his outreach to the community, he works with farmers to keep prairies intact. Fortunately, that’s not difficult to do, he said.
“The biggest threat has been the plow,” Huebner said. “Row crops are the No. 1 threat. Prairies can be grazed, depending on the level of grazing and what your goals are. They can also be hayed somewhat annually. But once you start tilling the soil, that’s when it gets dangerous for it.”
The foundation is funded from the mining settlement, federal grants and private donations. Huebner and the foundation will continue to maintain similar prairies around the area, including properties in Joplin, Diamond, Sarcoxie and elsewhere. Also, events such as dove hunts are planned for the future.
All for a type of land that can be a workhorse for the environment, he said.
“When we had all those prairies, it largely supported wildlife, including everything Native Americans hunted. That’s why resources were so abundant,” he said. “We’ve lost that over the years.”
Commented
