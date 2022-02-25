After taking a virtual year because of COVID-19, Ozark Christian College’s Preaching-Teaching Convention observed its 75th year of in-person instruction this week. While teaching leadership and celebration of God’s word were central themes of the convention, encouragement to serve during the pandemic was also a big focus.
“Over the last two years, during this pandemic, a lot of leaders have felt discouraged,” President Matt Proctor said. “They’re fatigued and exhausted. I want them to take away from this convention that they’re not alone. We would love to breathe some fresh wind into their sails.”
The convention happened Monday through Wednesday and included worship services, workshops, campus tours and class reunions. A banquet featured a keynote address by Alex Kendrick, writer, director and producer of Christian movies such as “Fireproof” and “Facing the Giants.” About 1,200 people from across 12 states attended.
Proctor said the college had to pivot last year during COVID-19, and a popular saying on campus was “Blessed are the flexible, for they will never be bent out of shape.” The return to an in-person convention after a year of virtual meeting was a welcome change.
“It feels like coming home again,” Proctor said. “It is great to be back together in person. I know there will be lots of folks glad to give handshakes and hugs and have in-person conversations again.”
The convention was geared toward OCC alumni and friends of the college. Proctor said a large portion of graduates like to come back to campus and get caught up on what’s happening there. It was also open to non-alumni members of the ministry community and current students.
“It’s like continuing education for folks in ministry, whether they’re vocational ministers or volunteers at church,” Proctor said. “Those practical workshops are helping them hone their skills and become aware of new areas of learning.”
Many alumni also return to OCC to lead sessions at the convention. Jim Dalrymple is the executive vice president of advancement, and his department puts the convention together for the college every year. He said many of these alumni-led workshops are practical in nature, getting into the nuts and bolts of church leadership.
“Like any other industry conference people would attend, this event is helpful not only in the encouragement aspects, but also through these workshops to get into the more practical aspects of ministry,” Dalrymple said. “Coming out of a COVID year, there’s a number of topics we’ll address dealing with moving back to health and moving back to what the new normal is.”
The theme of this year’s convention was “After God’s Own Heart,” a phrase used to describe King David in the Bible. This reflected the larger focus of the convention on building the heart and foundation of a leader. Proctor said leadership books often look at the infrastructure of leadership and teaching new skills. While these skills are important, they are dependent on the underlying foundation of the leader, he said.
“It’s what you would call below the waterline, what happens in a leader’s character, their heart and their soul,” Proctor said. “If they’re not a person of solid faith, it doesn’t matter what kind of leadership skills they have; their leadership won’t stand the test of time.”
Outstanding alumni
The Seth Wilson Outstanding Alumnus Award also was presented during the convention. Wilson was the founding academic director at the college. The award is given to outstanding alumni who have spent a lifetime in service and leadership in the church.
This year’s recipients were alumni Ron and Pat Morse, who are in Southeast Asia as part of five generations of missionaries serving Myanmar and Thailand. The Morse family ministry has planted 25 churches in Thailand and 500 churches across four countries.
The other recipients were alumni Drew and Michelle Sherman, who have served 20 years at Compass Christian Church in Dallas. They have shepherded the church, which grew from 800 people to 8,000 across four campuses, and worked on service projects such as paying off $10 million of medical debt for more than 5,000 people in their local counties.
“Those are some of my highlights at the convention every year, when we get to share those awards and we get to see the product of the work we do here,” Proctor said. “Those graduates were prepared here many years ago and now they’ve gone on to touch hundreds, and often thousands, of lives in far-off places. It’s such an encouragement to see the fruit of those labors.”
“Encouragement” was a key word of the convention this year. As the challenges that church leaders face during the pandemic mount, OCC leaders hope attendees convention can take encouragement back to their lives of ministry.
“I think the last couple of years have been difficult, to say the least,” Dalrymple said. “That’s been true for those in the service industry, whether it’s been medical or social services. Church ministry is sometimes one of those areas that gets overlooked. It’s taken its toll on those who serve in church ministry. We’re hoping that people walk away with their hearts encouraged and go back into this year willing to do whatever it takes to serve people.”
