If 2018 was the year of the super hero, then 2019 was dominated by Disney.
Six of the top 10 highest-grossing films, topped by the $2.7 billion “Avengers: Endgame,” were released from Disney Studios. The other films included: “The Lion King,” ($1.6 billion), “Captain Marvel” ($1.1 billion), “Toy Story 4” ($1 billion), “Aladdin” ($1 billion) and “Frozen II” ($1 billion).
So what does 2020 have store for America when it comes to movies? Pundits agree the box office will be dominated once again by an “S” word — sequel.
Here’s a rundown of some of 2020’s most anticipated movies.
• Bad Boys for Life
RELEASE DATE: Jan. 17, 2020
The final installment of the “Bad Boys” trilogy, one of the more popular buddy cop action comedy series since the first movie debuted in 1995.
• Birds of Prey
RELEASE DATE: February 7, 2020
The most anticipated movie of 2020 based on IMDB interest is the follow-up sequel to “Suicide Squad,” an all-female ensemble led by Margot Robbies’ Harley Quinn.
• Sonic the Hedgehog
RELEASE DATE: Feb. 14, 2020
With a newly-redesigned Sonic following public criticism, this adventure comedy is based on the popular Sega video game franchise starring Jim Carrey.
• A Quiet Place 2
RELEASE DATE: March 20, 2020
Emily Blunt and her children explores the wider world in this sequel of one of the best science-fiction horror movies of 2018.
• Mulan
RELEASE DATE: March 27, 2020
Following in the footsteps of “Dumbo,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and “Lady and the Tramp,” the live-action “Mulan” will showcase the exploits of Chinese legend of Hua Mulan.
• No Time to Die
RELEASE DATE: April 8, 2020
Daniel Craig is back for his last James Bond appearance (and 25th Bond movie overall), as the now retired 007 agent must search for a missing scientist.
• Black Widow
RELEASE DATE: May 1, 2020
Marvel’s Phase 4 is kicked off with this much-anticipated prequel focusing on Natasha Romanoff as she’s forced to confront her past.
• Greyhound
RELEASE DATE: May 8, 2020
In this World War II movie written by and starring Tom Hanks, a U.S. destroyer must protect a convoy of 37 ships from German U-boats.
• Fast & Furious 9
RELEASE DATE: May 22, 2020
In this sequel to 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” Van Diesel is back to offer what’s expected from the franchise’s fans — full throttle and pedal to the metal action.
• Wonder Woman 1984
RELEASE DATE: June 5, 2020
Jumping forward from World War I to the Cold War of the Reagan era, Wonder Woman continues to fight for truth and justice.
• Top Gun: Maverick
RELEASE DATE: June 26, 2020
After 31 years, America is getting a Top Gun sequel. Even more shocking, an apparently ageless Tom Cruise is once again playing Maverick. Oh, and Iceman is back, too.
• Minions: The Rise of Gru
RELEASE DATE: July 3, 2020
A sequel to the 2015 film, this computer-animated film will feature everybody’s favorite yellow-skinned creatures, teaming up again with a young Gru.
• Ghostbusters: Afterlife
RELEASE DATE: July 10, 2020
Erase the 2018 all-female reboot from your memory. This one is a direct sequel to the 1984 original. And yes, Slimer will make an appearance.
• Tenet
RELEASE DATE: July 17, 2020
As usual, director Christopher Nolan is keeping the plot to this action thriller film close to his vest, except that it’s an “international espionage” film. And for Nolan fans, that’s enough.
• Bill & Ted Face the Music
RELEASE DATE: Aug. 21, 2020
Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan have all grown up, but their time-traveling adventures aren’t over yet. In this sequel, they must create a song that will save the world.
• The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
RELEASE DATE: Sept. 11, 2020
The third chapter in the “Conjuring” franchise starring paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, which focuses on a murder suspect invoked demonic possession as a defense for his crimes.
• The Many Saints of Newark
RELEASE DATE: Sept. 25, 2020
Can’t get enough of “The Sopranos?” This movie takes a look at a young Tony Soprano, in the years leading up to the award-winning HBO series.
The late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, portrays Tony.
• BIOS
RELEASE DATE: Oct. 2, 2020
In the second Tom Hanks movie of the year, he plays a last man on Earth, who is dying, who builds a robot to protect his beloved dog once he passes.
• Halloween Kills
RELEASE DATE: Oct. 16, 2020
Michael Myers is dead — or is he? In this sequel, “The Shape” is back to haunt Jamie Lee Curtis once again.
• The Witches
RELEASE DATE: Oct. 16, 2020
Robert Zemeckis will direct this remake of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches,” where a small boy is turned into a mouse by a conference of witches.
• The Eternals
RELEASE DATE: Nov. 6, 2020
The second film of Marvel’s Phase 4 goes cosmic again with the Eternals, a group of aliens who protect humans from an evil group of aliens.
• Godzilla vs. Kong
RELEASE DATE: Nov. 20, 2020
It’s all led up to this — the clash between Godzilla and King Kong. Who will finish as the king?
• Dune
RELEASE DATE: Dec. 18, 2020
Director Denis Villeneuve takes on the massive challenge of re-adapting Frank Herbert’s sprawling sci-fi epic more than 30 years after David Lynch attempted the same in 1984.
