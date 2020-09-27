While one Joplin theater has tentatively reopened to the public with limited-capacity productions, a second Joplin community theater remains closed as summer slips into fall.
Members of Joplin’s Stained Glass Theatre were in rehearsals for the play “Persuasion,” scheduled to debut on March 26, when the arrival of COVID-19 pandemic postponed that production and those scheduled to follow — “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” “Ring Around Rosalie” and “The Enchanted Bookshop.” In fact, the last SGT play to see the light of day was “Alice in Wonderland,” which wrapped in early February.
It’s been 193 days — long days, said SGT veteran director Kelly Weaver — since the novel coronavirus first took root in America.
“It has been tough being dark for this long,” Weaver said. “We are really a family here at Stained Glass, and we miss being together and we miss our audiences.
“We know it was the right thing to do to close for the safety of all, but it’s been tough. When you are active in theater, it really becomes such a big part of your social circle, and most people … thrive on that interaction with others.”
While the theater’s temporary shutdown has caused a social void, it’s also created a financial hole; with four productions — each with eight show dates — canceled, “we have had no income from shows for almost six months, so we are stretched a little thin right now,” Weaver said.
To that end, SGT is planning an upcoming fundraising concert at a Joplin church to compensate for the unexpected income loss.
“We are raising funds to help with repair needs that we are trying to address while we are closed down and also to help build back our reserve,” she said.
The outdoor musical concert is set from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Blendville Christian Church, 2201 S. Picher Ave., Joplin. Donations will be accepted in lieu of an admission price. With the new norm in place, social distancing should be practiced and everyone is asked to bring with them a comfy chair, Weaver said.
Headlining the concert will be Crawford & Co., a Southern gospel band from Neosho that loves to “travel across the country sharing the good news of our Lord through our original songs,” according to the band’s website.
“They are very familiar (to people) in this area,” Weaver said of the band.
Other scheduled performers include Mary McWethy, Kenan Klein and friends, and Jill Spencer. Theater members will also participate in an “old-time hymn sing,” Weaver said. Concessions and pizza will also be available.
Details: 417-310-2078.
Did you know?
While no play has been named, Kelly Weaver said the plan is to reopen the Stained Glass Theatre at the end of 2020 with a Christmas-themed production. “That is our goal,” she said.
SGT staff, led by the theater’s tech director Tony Flint, have been hard at work inside the theater over the summer, creating some much-needed additions to the playhouse, including a new tech booth and a ticket/concessions booth with three windows. During a recent work day, volunteers stripped peeling paint from the theater’s walls. Patrons, entering the theater for the first time later this year, should be greatly surprised and pleased by the changes, Flint said in a recent article.
He can’t wait to see the reactions from the longtime patrons when they do enter the theater for the first time since the pandemic shutdown.
“We’ve been blessed one way or the other,” he said.
