A rising country star who has straddled one of the genre’s fences will be featured in a Springfield concert Saturday.
Parker McCollum has played on both sides of two of country music’s battlegrounds: Austin authentic and Nashville glitzy. It has worked out for him so far.
“I knew I could do Texas and never leave, or come to Nashville and do the pop-country thing,” McCollum wrote in his bio. “My goal is to ride the middle.”
McCollum’s first works were released on his own label, including two full-length albums and three EPs. His second full-length album, 2017’s “Probably Wrong,” brought his first recordable chart success for sales. He became a regular at Texas venues such as Stubb’s, Billy Bob’s Texas and Nutty Brown.
A record deal with MCA Nashville in 2019 brought more radio rotations and chart success. After releasing a few singles and an EP, 2021’s “Gold Chain Cowboy” featured two chart-topping singles, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.”
Throughout his career he has worked with Jon Randall, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Rhett Akins, Miranda Lambert and more.
Looping in a variety of styles from blues to folk rock, his first inspiration was Ryan Bingham’s “Southside of Heaven,” finding its constant simplicity powerful. He highlights slow, sad country songs as his particular niche, in the style of Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Gary Allen.
