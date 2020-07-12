Parrill: Could invasion of stingers be next?

What next?
Wildfires, pandemic, melting ice caps, shifted magnetic poles, official UFO confirmation, civil unrest, Sahara desert dust storm, dangerous summer heat wave, murder hornets, flying snakes, locusts, earthquake swarms and a volcano or two. Have I missed anything? Welcome to Jumanji 2020. What might be next?
I’m almost afraid to read newspapers or turn on the computer. Rumors, fake news, exaggerations, semi-truths, false alarms, scary, misleading headlines, old news repeated and news that hasn’t even happened yet are whizzing around like the flying monkeys in the Wizard of Oz. I’m feeling like we are living in a mashup of my favorite post-apocalyptic science fiction novels of the 1950s.
We can suspend belief in at least those events not happening in our country. Flying snakes are safely far away in Southeast Asia. Locust swarms are in Africa, though causing devastating economic damage there, adding to crises already happening. Our native grasshoppers aren’t likely to go biblical plague on us. Though Saharan dust storms are yearly occurrences, with strong winds carrying dust across the oceans to our skies, 2020 brought a bigger-than-average storm that triggered doomsday news reports. The dust did affect air quality for a while, but gave us fantastically beautiful sunsets. As for UFOs, the Department of Defense officially states there may be “unidentified aerial phenomena.” However, I don’t expect to find blue-skinned aliens touring our garden just yet.
We are unlikely to find “murder hornets” in our backyards. A few found in Vancouver, Canada, were destroyed, and a single dead one was noted in Washington state. These Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia), while menacing in appearance at nearly two inches long with large eyes and striped body, are not normally hostile to humans in spite of their unfortunate moniker, though they will sting defensively. According to entomologists, one would have to be stung 30 or more times before medical attention would be necessary (as with any stinging wasp) unless a person is allergic to bee and wasp venom. Their real menace lies in their status as vicious predators of honeybees that will quickly wipeout entire colonies to prey on the larvae. But chances of finding one in the United States are slim to none. The invasion has been highly exaggerated.
The only true hornet in the U.S. is the European hornet: Vespa crabro. First noted in New York in 1847, they have spread through most of the Eastern states and southeast though Louisiana and Arkansas, including southern Missouri. A bit smaller than Asian hornets, they are still fearsomely large at an inch and a half and similar in appearance. European hornets are seldom bothersome to humans unless, like most social wasps, defending their paper nests, which are often built in tree cavities or in the ground, less commonly in outbuildings and attics. Hanging nests may be mistaken for native bald-faced hornet constructions. Fierce predators, they hunt cicadas, caterpillars and other large insects, as well as smaller wasps and bees, and often feed on nectar and ripe fruit. Mostly forest dwellers, we seldom encounter them in urban areas.
Equally scary because of their size are benign native cicada killers. Solitary ground-dwelling wasps, they are often seen tacking back and forth low across a lawn, hunting cicadas to take back to their nests. The nests are mall excavated mounds often seen in groups in dry, bare patches of soil that cause a furrowed brow and exclamation of “what the heck did that?” They merely appear deadly; females are capable of stinging but not much interested in wasting venom on humans. Males, lacking stingers, are harmless though often territorial, alarmingly buzzing humans and pets while patrolling.
Unfortunately, because of fear-mongering of media raising an alarm, misidentification has caused panicked gardeners and homeowners to declare positively they have “those bad murder hornets” and kill every beneficial wasp they see, including endangered natives, not one of which is a giant Asian hornet, thereby interrupting the natural food chain of vital predators.
Our North American native wasps include those angry, demonic denizens from hell: bald-faced hornets, which make those big paper nests mainly in trees. They are born in a bad mood, vehemently defending a nest if one is insane enough to venture near in summer. Ferocious little ground-nesting yellow jackets are also native and will chase a person screaming home, stinging all the way if disturbed, (though not aggressive away from their nests) and may insist on sharing a soft drink left unattended, much to the painful surprise of the person who takes a swallow and gets a mouthful of irritated wasp.
Many wasps found in the U.S. are tiny and stingless; others, such as red or brown paper wasps, will sting if threatened. Swatting at any wasp causes them to release a pheromone that calls other wasps to come to their aid, but they prefer to be left alone. Unfortunately, they often construct nests in inconvenient places that can’t be avoided: mailboxes, coiled hoses, tool cupboards and above doors. I found one in an unused watering can last week. They can usually be successfully knocked down and removed after dark when they are sleeping with a long stick or wasp-and-hornet spray, though I hate killing these valuable garden predators I see fewer of each year.
If we should ever truly get invaded by Asian murder hornets, perhaps we should follow the lead of Japanese gourmet culture, celebrating a festival to eat the fried or roasted larvae, a huge source of protein and favored food source. Growers tend wasp nests throughout the summer, feeding them raw chicken and honey, to harvest and devour the delicious larvae in autumn. They are said to taste like bacon — or shrimp. I’ll take their word for it.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.