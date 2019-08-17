GALENA, Kansas — To the untrained eye, tomorrow’s sermon — which has taken Jeff Swart 25 hours to research, write and edit — will sound like the hundreds of other well-written, well-prepared lessons he’s given during his 10-year tenure as senior pastor at First Baptist Church.
Sadly, this isn’t a typical Sunday sermon. In fact, tomorrow’s services will be Swart’s final turns at the church’s pulpit, serving as the congregation’s shepherd.
At the age of 66, Swart is retiring.
Well, mostly.
“Preachers never really retire,” Swart said with a chuckle. “There’s a simple reason for that — we believe in the call of God in our lives. And the call of God just doesn’t stop.”
But he is stepping away from the church that he cherishes; the very building where he was baptized on Nov. 29, 1972. It was a decision that didn’t come lightly to him or his wife, Debbie — married happily since 1972. Debbie, he said, has been a stabilizing force in his life. He said he wouldn’t have had the success he’s had without her at his side.
“The people in this church know how to treat a pastor … they have been very good to me,” Swart said. “I’ve been here 10 years, and in that time, you’re with people through the ups and downs of life, the happy times and the sad times, and so they’ve grown very close to me, and I’ve grown very close to them.”
Tomorrow, he admitted, “will be a very sad day for (the church congregation) and for my wife and I.”
Swart’s long time assistant, Leigh Ryan, knew for more than a year that this day was coming.
“We were joking (recently) and he said, ‘You’re going to miss me when I’m gone,’ and I said, ‘You’re not going anywhere’ — but he has no idea how much we will miss him,” Ryan said, wiping away fresh tears.
But the senior pastor for 41 years at various Baptist churches in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas isn’t completely retiring from God’s work. Far from it. In fact, Swart himself calls what he’s doing a “redirecting.”
“I’m not going to sit down,” he said, having spent a total of 45 years in full-time Christian ministry. “I’ve learned a long time ago from people that if you sit down, you sometimes don’t get back up. When you love people, and you’re involved in their lives, and then all of a sudden you’re not involved in people’s lives, it leaves you with a hollow feeling.”
To avoid such feelings and because of health issues, he wants to turn his attention to Debbie, his three children — Joshua, Andrew and Rachel — and his 10 grandchildren. He will soon be relocating to Conway, Arkansas, to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
“To be perfectly honest, I’ve sacrificed my family for a long time and I … want to spend some time with them,” Swart said. “And I don’t think that’s being selfish. I’ve put people I’ve pastored ahead of my family many, many times — and I’ve never regretted that — but I think it’s OK with God for me to spend a little time with my family, while I can.”
And he’ll certainly stay busy. Mostly, he’ll write, something he loves to do. After all, this is the same man who authored the book, “The Church Planting Model,” a step-by-step instruction manual for planting churches through personal evangelism and discipleship. It took him three years to write, and it has since been used in more than 50 countries and translated into 15 languages.
Swart, a Girard High School graduate who holds a bachelor of arts degree from Pittsburg State University, a master of arts from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and a master of religious education from Baptist Theological Seminary, Jacksonville, Texas, will also continue writing his weekly column for the Saturday church directory page of The Joplin Globe at least through the end of October.
“I’ve been writing professionally for more than a dozen years — what they used to call a ghost writer. I write for big-name pastors and churches … running 10,000 (member congregations).” These churches “can’t afford to buy Bible study literature for their small group ministry because it’s … enormously expensive. So they hire people like me to write small group Bible study literature … and study guides for author’s books.
“You know, I don’t need my name on everything I write because I’m doing this for the Lord, and as long as it honors the word that’s all I’m concerned about.”
Swart, who served as adjunct instructor at 10 Bible colleges, Bible institutes and seminaries around the world, also plans to speak at various Bible colleges and seminaries; maybe even teach a class or two.
And while he writes, speaks and teaches, he also plans to do a bit of healing.
“Sometimes as a pastor, I feel like I have never had the time to process my emotions because I’m going from one fire to another, from one heart-racing situation to another, (and) there’s this train of emotions that I’ve never dealt with that’s behind me. One day, I’m going to slow down and it’s going to hit. So I’m open to spending time reflecting and dealing with something I’ve never had time to deal with before, (simply) because when you love people, it takes something out of you.”
Want to go?
After his final sermon at 6 p.m. tomorrow evening, there will be a reception inside the sanctuary for the Swart family immediately after the worship service. The First Baptist Church is located at 716 Euclid in Galena, Kan. The public is invited.
