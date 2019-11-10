My book choices lately include a police procedural, Christian romantic suspense, cozy mysteries, and a book on women’s lives and relationships. Instead of choosing just one I thought I’d give you a sampling of what I’ve been reading.
IRENE HANNON writes, among other things, Christian romantic suspense. Her “Men of Valor” series is a trilogy centered on the three McGregor brothers. The first book, “BURIED SECRETS,” introduces the oldest brother Mac. A former Navy SEAL, Mac is now a detective. When a construction crew uncovers an unmarked grave, Mac is called in to assist small-town police Chief Lisa Grant. The harder they work to discover the identity of the victim the more desperate someone is to make sure the name and the story stay buried.
The middle brother, Lance, is a new FBI agent, and his first case is a possible kidnapping. The twist here is the victim, Christy Reed’s sister, was declared dead in a house fire months ago. “THIN ICE” brings together Lance and Christy in a race to find the kidnapper before he claims his next victim. “TANGLED WEBS” is baby brother Finn’s story. Still recovering from injuries received in the Middle East, the Army Ranger is vacationing in an isolated cabin. Screams in the middle of the night have him racing to the rescue of his neighbor. Neighbor Dana is recovering from trauma herself, and now Finn has to rely on his skills to keep her safe and find who wants her gone. These are well-written quick reads.
“THINGS YOU SAVE IN A FIRE” by Katherine Center is classified as a women’s lives and relationships book. Cassie Hanwell is a firefighter and very good at what she does. What she is not so good at is trusting and letting people close to her. On her 16th birthday her mother, Diana, left Cassie and her father. Later that same day, Cassie attended a party. What happened is only hinted at, but it changed her forever. Now she’s a rising star with the Austin, Texas, fire department — that is until aggressively and physically objecting to being groped by the man who is presenting her with an award. Refusing to apologize, Cassie loses the job she loves.
Diana asks her to come to Massachusetts to help her deal with some health issues. To save her career and do her reluctant familial duty, Cassie moves and starts over with the Lillian Fire Department. The Lillian crew are not as forward thinking as the crew in Austin. Working to prove herself and deal with her mother, Cassie begins on a path of discovering forgiveness and the true meaning of love.
I like cozy mysteries, and I’ve been reading EVA GATES’ “Lighthouse Library” series. The setting is the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and the protagonist is librarian Lucy Richardson. Employed by the Bodie Island Lighthouse, Library Lucy also lives in an apartment on one of the upper floors of the lighthouse.
In “SOMETHING READ, SOMETHING DEAD” Lucy is hosting a shower for her soon-to-be-wed cousin, Josie. Josie runs a local bakery and is planning a small wedding, but her visiting relatives are pushing for an expensive, elaborate affair. Cousin Mirabelle sees the wedding as a boost to her fledgling business and is especially forceful. When Mirabelle collapses and dies at the shower, it is determined she was poisoned. Josie becomes the No. 1 suspect. She provided the treats for the shower, including gluten-free food just for Mirabelle. With her bakery shut down, Josie may have to postpone marrying her beloved Jake. Determined to rescue Josie, Lucy begins her own investigation. She has plenty of suspects, including Josie’s relatives and Jake’s old girlfriend who has recently relocated to the Outer Banks. This series is a winner with good characters, a distinct setting and plenty of mystery.
My police procedural is JOHN SANDFORD’s latest in the “Virgil Flowers” series, “BLOODY GENIUS.” Virgil is one of my favorite characters, and Sandford can always be counted on to tell a good story. Virgil, an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, goes wherever he is sent in the state. A prominent professor at the University of Minnesota, Bart Quill, was bludgeoned to death in the library. After two weeks with no progress and despite his grumblings, Virgil is sent to help the Minneapolis PD.
There’s no clear lead but plenty of loose threads to pull, and Virgil is pretty good at unraveling thread. Why did Quill have a reserved study room in the library when he had his own lab? Why was he there after hours? Was his research important enough to kill for, and what about his feud with his academic rival? As usual with Sandford, this is fast-paced, compelling and a little humorous. It’s hard to put down.
Patty Crane serves as the reference librarian for the Joplin Public Library.
