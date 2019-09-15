TJ O’Connor is a former government anti-terrorism agent. He has investigated terrorist activity around the world and draws on that wealth of knowledge and experience in his latest novel, “The Consultant.” It is billed as the first in the “Jonathan Hunter” series and is the Military Writers Society of America 2018 Gold Medal Winner.
Hunter is an international security consultant in the Middle East and other places where his special talents are needed. He describes himself as “sort of a handyman for special clients.” But he works for only one special client: Oscar LaRue. LaRue is CIA and Hunter’s friend, mentor and master.
Bullets are flying from the first sentence in this thriller. Having tracked his estranged brother’s cellphone to a riverbank, Hunter drives into a hail of bullets. He survives, but Kevin, the elder of the two brothers, is wounded. There is no time for Kevin to tell why he sent for Hunter. With his dying breath, Kevin leaves few clues — Khalifah, find G, not them, Maya in Baltimore, and a partial address.
Hunter’s full name is Jonathan Hunter Mallory. His parents died when he was a teen, and Kevin sacrificed to provide for his younger brother. They became estranged when Kevin objected to Hunter’s career choice, the CIA. Now years later the letter from Kevin asking for help has drawn Hunter back to Virginia only to arrive too late.
His mission to aid Kevin now turns into the search for his killer. He also learns he has a sister-in-law, Noor, and nephew, Sameh, who need his help. To further complicate things, he left Qatar without notifying LaRue. He knows LaRue is aware because his bank account has been emptied of the $879,928.66 it once contained.
Kevin was part of a joint terrorist task force involving the FBI, the Virginia BCI and others. The crime scene has plenty to keep the task force busy, and the leader, Agent Bacarro, isn’t keen on his help. On his own, Hunter takes his first step to find his brother’s killer, the partial address. There are four possibilities, and Hunter arrives at the first just as a large man is escorting a young man of Middle Eastern heritage into a van.
Deciding to follow, Hunter and the van eventually reach a mall. Only the young man enters carrying a backpack. Hunter follows him inside, only to lose him. Heading back to the entrance, Hunter is almost blown up by a bomb. Scanning the devastation and seeing no one he can help, Hunter runs out to find the van. It’s gone, and he races back to the house at the partial address.
The van is not there, and Hunter finds three dead inside the house, an older couple and a young girl. A picture suggests they are the family of the young man who entered the mall with the backpack. Hunter has seen this tactic used by the Islamic State, the Taliban and others. But that was in the Middle East, not in America. What was Kevin involved in, and where does Hunter go from here?
Another attack sends the country spiraling toward war. Hunter must pull together Kevin’s cryptic clues to find not only his brother’s killer but who is behind the terrorist attacks. LaRue is doing his own investigating and is using Hunter to flush out the conspirators.
As he searches for Khalifah, the assassin Caine, and the elusive G, Hunter finds not everyone is as they seem. Also, how are the Russians involved? Can Hunter figure out who the bad guys are and foil a plot that threatens to pull the country apart and draw it into another Middle Eastern war? Will he get his $879,928.66 back?
“The Consultant” is action-packed, and Hunter is a likable character. Our hero is the narrator of the story and pokes a little fun at himself, i.e. “I ambled in — tough guys amble.” I was puzzled that some of the other characters were not better developed until I remembered Hunter is telling the story. He’s really good at finding bad guys but not so great with relationships and feelings.
I look forward to the next installment of this series. Recommended read-a-likes include Vince Flynn’s Mitch “Rapp” series and (my recommendation) the “Gray Man” series by Mark Greaney.
Patty Crane is the reference librarian for the Joplin Public Library.
