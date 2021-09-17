Geneva Chase is a really good reporter. She writes well and has great instincts, and her resume includes jobs at major newspapers, magazines and even Fox News. But Geneva, the person, is a mess. Her poor choices and drinking has cost her all those resume-filling jobs.
In THOMAS KIES' debut novel, RANDOM ROAD, Geneva finds herself on probation at the only job she could get, crime beat reporter for the Sheffield Post. Sheffield, Connecticut, is where she grew up and where hopefully she can start over.
The start-over has not gone well. Out with Frank, her married lover, she encounters his wife and in the ensuing drunken brawl Geneva punches an off-duty cop. Hence her probation and mandated AA meetings.
OK, before I go further, you are probably asking yourself why I picked this title. I’m a mystery reader and I like character-driven novels. However, I usually like those characters, if flawed, to at least be striving for something better. But Geneva is likable, and her self-destructive tendencies are revealed over time. Plus I was hooked on the whodunit.
And who can resist a novel with the opening line ‘Last night Hieronymus Bosch met the rich and famous’? The scene this line describes may be the career remake Geneva needs. She has an exclusive on a multiple homicide in the gated community of Connor’s Landing. Six bodies, hacked to death, in the beautiful Queen Anne home of a multimillion-dollar estate. The police aren’t giving much away other than the brutality of the crime and that there are at least two perpetrators.
She has other stories to follow as well. One is Jimmy Fitzgerald. Jimmy has been in trouble and gotten off lots of times thanks to his rich father. But this time he killed a mother of three in a hit-and-run incident. Another is the Home Alone Gang, burglars targeting the affluent in Fairfield and West Chester counties.
But her story on the murders is picked up nationally, and she has drawn the attention of a possible tipster. A message in her voice mail says, “I know who killed those people.” The male caller states he knows who and why but cannot go to the police. Geneva has no way to trace the call and doesn’t know if it’s legitimate or a crackpot. So as she waits for another call, she starts digging for her own clues.
On the personal front, she reconnects with Kevin Bell after seeing him at an AA meeting. Kevin, widowed with a teen daughter, was her best friend in school. Their reunion soon leads to deeper feelings, but Frank is proving hard to dump.
There is a lot going on in this novel, and Geneva’s personal relationships seem to go at the same speed as her breaking news stories. As tragedy strikes at home, her different news stories coalesce. Geneva’s search for the killers takes her unexpected places and exposes the sometimes lethal results of too much money and privilege.
This story has the potential to restart her career if she can stay sober, keep her job, work out her personal relationships and not get killed in her search for suspects.
This is an older title and the first in the Geneva Chase mystery series. The following titles are “Darkness Lane”, “Graveyard Bay” and “Shadow Hill.” “Shadow Hill” published this summer to some really good reviews. It is also a recommended title for fans of Sue Grafton’s Kinsey Millhone series. Other series read-alikes are the Jane Ryland mysteries by Hank Phillippi Ryan and the Hollows novels by Lisa Unger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.