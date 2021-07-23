After a yearlong break due to the pandemic, Peace Lutheran Church in Joplin plans to hold its annual car and truck show to benefit Crosslines of Joplin from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
This year’s event will feature cars, trucks, a Lego car show-off and opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The car and truck show is open to classic vehicles of all types. The first 40 registered vehicles will receive a dash plaque. Door prizes will be presented and lunch items available. Registration the day of the show is $15. All proceeds will benefit Crosslines.
New this year will be a display of Lego cars, trucks and other vehicles. Children, youth and adults are welcome to display their Lego creations. No fees will be charged for the Lego contest. Special prizes will be awarded for the most classic, most creative and most awesome Lego entries.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be held at the event, with vaccines given on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccines are provided by the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri and Ozark Center, with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Anyone from the community who is eligible may receive a shot.
Peace Lutheran is located at 3100 N. St. Louis in Joplin.
Details: 417-624-9723.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.