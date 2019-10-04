Many decades ago on “Let’s Make a Deal,” Bob Barker would ask women in the audience to produce a particular item from their pocketbooks. The first woman to produce said item from her purse was the winner.
I was astonished to see the things some women could dredge from the depths of even a small purse.
And then I somehow morphed into one of those women. Measuring tape? Check. Flashlight? Check. Ear plugs? Check. Bandaids? Check.
It is embarrassing. I am trying to wean myself off the notion that I need to be prepared for every eventuality. Also, it can’t possibly be orthopedically healthy to carry around a satchel-sized purse that weighs a ton.
It has been suggested that what’s in a woman’s purse is an indication of her true personality. If that is the case, I’m in deep doo-doo.
I much prefer to use the following personality test, which is not gender-specific.
What’s in your refrigerator?
Refrigerators are really much more interesting than purses. Just think for a minute how you would feel if the innards of your fridge were exposed to the gaze of the general populace.
Honesty quiz: How often do you clean out your refrigerator? Really clean it out, not just swipe up a little spill now and then or throw out the sour cream container that has turned all green and fuzzy inside.
This is probably as much an age issue as a gender issue. It’s a good bet that college-age males have nothing in their refrigerators except milk for cereal, frozen burritos, and beer.
If my friends and I were younger, if our husbands were still alive, if we were still working and not retired, if there were children in the house — all of those things would make a difference. My friend Georgia says that when her boys were little, her kitchen was always packed with food. After they became ravenous teenagers, there was never a scrap of food in the refrigerator or in the cabinets.
If you eat out frequently, I imagine your refrigerator holds, at any moment in time, a bevy of little restaurant doggy bags and containers. Georgia eats out a lot, and she invariably leaves the restaurant with a box. What happens to it after it finds a home in her refrigerator is anybody’s guess.
Several years ago, my mother and I visited an elderly friend in an assisted living center. She had just wheeled herself back from lunch and was toting a small Styrofoam box in her lap. I offered to put it away for her. When I opened her refrigerator, I was confronted by a solid wall of little white containers.
She looked a trifle abashed. “I really do mean to eat the leftovers, but then I forget,” she said.
She is a child of the Depression. Such people are incapable of throwing away perfectly good food — or anything else, for that matter. They put dribs and drabs of leftover food in the refrigerator so their persnickety children can throw it away after it has grown penicillin.
I took a little poll at dinner the other night and asked several of my friends if they could tell me what was in their refrigerators. Georgia knew exactly what she had — lots of stale, stiff little boxes smelling faintly of decay.
Jane listed some fresh stuff from the farmers market and various other obnoxiously healthy items. Jewell put us all to shame with her recitation of ingredients for gourmet adventures — I remember that she said she had a 5-pound chicken and some meatballs, but then I quit listening because it just made me feel inadequate.
Georgia, Jane and Jewell all have beer in their refrigerators. They’re a jolly bunch.
It is with trepidation that I confess what’s in my refrigerator. There’s a door full of condiments, two bottles of white wine, an almost empty milk carton, half a dozen month-old eggs, a bag of David’s sunflower seeds, two kinds of jelly, and some Mandarin oranges hardening into marbles in the bottom crisper.
In my defense, I have to say that I threw away almost everything in the last trash pickup because I’m going on vacation. That’s the honest truth, cross my heart and hope to die.
Carolyn Trout lives in Joplin. Her email is carolynscolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.