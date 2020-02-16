As far as Jessie Mills is concerned, culture shock simply doesn’t exist in the classical musical world, regardless if he’s playing to a sold-out Kimmel Center in Philadelphia or a local church in rural Ohio.
“When it comes to chamber music audiences,” the violinist for the award-winning Horszowski Trio said last week, “we are all the same. We (all) celebrate the culture that the composers have brought to us,” no matter the location or venue.
That’s because Mills, cellist Raman Ramakrishnan and pianist Rieko Aizawa are road warriors when it comes to tours and performances worldwide. Since their debut performance in 2011, the trio has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe, the Far East and India.
“(We) feel fortunate enough to travel to many places internationally and domestically,” Mills said. “It does always amaze us what a large country this is.”
One of their North American stops in 2014 landed them in Joplin. Now, six years later, they’re back in Southwest Missouri again for an encore performance.
“Joplin has been a place we have always enjoyed visiting and we have made friends there over the years,” said Mills, a two-time Grammy-nominated musician. “We three live in New York City, and when we come to Joplin we enjoy many things: the pace of life, the closeness of the community and the love for the music.”
Courtesy of Pro Music and its ongoing 40th anniversary season, this highly accomplished group of musicians who gives “lithe, persuasive” performances, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School Auditorium, 3401 Newman Road. Expect to hear more than a fair share of Robert Schumann and Dmitri Shostakovich — along with a 2012 piece from Elliott Carter, “Epigrams,” that consists of 12 short movements.
One of the main reasons why the group has garnered so much praise — “intoxicating” and “compelling” and fantastic” are just some of the highlights from national media outlets — has to do with the fact that all three musicians are close friends — in fact, Mills is married to Aizawa, while Mills has known Ramakrishnan since the age of 12.
“It does feel somewhat like a family,” Mills said with a chuckle.
The blend of the violin, cello and piano, he continued, is “very different from a string quartet sound. The diversity of sound and color, the strings versus the piano, many times the strings ‘sit inside’ the piano sound, if you will, and at other times all three instruments are soloistic.”
This sound is often referred to as “the flow.” The sheer energy from the blending of the various instruments’ sounds, he continued, “results from the three of us unifying our musical expression, creating one, multidimensional voice.”
Details: 417-625-1822.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.