Joplin Humane Society
Meet Howie. He's a 1- to 2-year-old Labrador mix and is described by Joplin Humane Society Rescue Coordinator Kelly Cruzan as "a sweetheart." Howie has been at the shelter since Jan. 21 and is a "happy-go-lucky" guy.
"He has high energy, so he would need plenty of exercise and play time," she said.
He gets along well with other dogs, but he's not a big fan of cats.
For further details, contact the shelter at 417-623-3642.
Faithful Friends Animal Advocates
Meet Caiden. This 8-month-old orange tabby, weighing in at 13 pounds, has called the Neosho shelter home since he was a small kitten, brought in alongside his litter mates 273 days ago.
According to shelter Director Jess Leach, he "loves to run, play and explore new places; his favorite thing is climbing stuff."
Sadly, he shared a kennel with his twin brother, Luke, who was recently adopted out, so now Caiden is alone, wishing for a forever home. According to Leach, he's so far gotten along with everyone he's met — he just needs new people inside a forever home with lots of other cats to play with.
