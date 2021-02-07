Joplin Humane Society
Meet Timo. This 6-month-old darling, with a distinctive white/black stripe down the center of his face and nose, is described by Joplin Humane Society rescue coordinator Kelly Cruzan as a “sweet and playful boy.” As the picture might hint at, Timo can be a tad bit shy around strangers, but once he gets to know a human, he melts in their arms like warm butter. Even better, he does well with other cats and kittens. For further details, contact the shelter at 417-623-3642, ext. 111. Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society
Faithful Friends Animal Advocates
Meet Dakota. The first thing you’ll notice in the picture are those alert and attentive eyes, which seem similar in color to the rest of his pelt. Dakota has called the FFAA shelter home for 107 days, and he’s ready to go to his forever home. He’s “a sweet and gentle guy,” according to shelter director Jess Leach, but “who is somewhat shy” around humans. On the plus side, he does well with other male dogs as well as females, so there shouldn’t be any problems there. As far as cats are concerned, Leach doesn’t know. And while Dakota was mainly an outdoor dog before he came to the Neosho shelter, “he would love to be inside and part of a family.” For further details, contact the shelter at 417-592-2512.
Carthage Humane Society
Meet Lucy. The staff at the Carthage Humane Society still don’t quite understand why an individual or family hasn’t snatched this girl up and taken her home. She is a 5-year-old lab mix, and tips the scales at about 70 pounds. The loveable girl has been working with a trainer for a while now, and she still has a free session available to her after she’s adopted and taken home - this will help her settle in with her new family. Overall, Lucy is great on a leash, is food motivated, knows how to sit and, well -- like any self-respecting dog - loves to receive treats. She is very loyal to her people, and loves cuddles and affection. A warning, though - she is quite good at climbing chain link fencing, so a privacy fence would work best for her. And did I mention she is sponsored? Come to the shelter and meet this sweetheart in person. For details, call the shelter at 417-358-6402.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.