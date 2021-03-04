Meet Barkley. This chocolate Lab, between 1 and 2 years of age, was found by a Good Samaritan and brought to the Carthage Humane Society. He’s said to love cuddles, but isn’t a big fan of other animals; he might work best as the household’s sole pet. To adopt Barkley, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane. Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

